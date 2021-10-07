Six hundred bucks

"The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects against unreasonable searches and seizures shall not be violated, and no warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized."

--The Fourth Amendment

to the U.S. Constitution

The conservative media in this country has uncovered something of a stumper in an IRS measure included in one of the Biden spending proposals. One way to make sure everybody is on the up-and-up on taxes is to force Americans to turn over all their bank information to the Internal Revenue Service. What could possibly go wrong?

It's been all over Fox News. The Wall Street Journal editorialized on it. And although they do make the (correct) case that this would make Americans give up more privacy than they'd like, few seem to be making the constitutional case. That is, the constitutional case against it.

Apparently the idea for the measure is to get after wealthy tax cheats. But if the IRS forces banks to report aggregate outgoing and incoming transactions of $600 or more, or report the transactions of any account with more than $600 in it, then how is this targeting the wealthy? This seems, instead, to be a way to put a whole lot of information in government's hands. And possibly expose much of it to, say, hacking or leaking.

And it isn't like the IRS hasn't been weaponized before. Remember the Linchpins case. And the apology the government had to make to both liberal and conservative groups for targeting those with specific names or other hints at their politics.

Americans shouldn't let this one go by in the flood of line items and proposals washing down from Washington. It'd be easy to watch it sail by while we try to hang on to the riverbank. But it'd be a mistake.

We can only imagine that all these millions, maybe billions, of accounts would not be monitored by actual people. There would be no way to hire than many IRS agents. Something tells us that all these transactions would have to be traced by AI, by supercomputers, the same way--or near the same way--that Homeland Security traces phone calls around the world from suspected terrorists. There must be some sort of super-secret computer program that flags a phone call when it comes from a particular part of the world, lasts four seconds, then that number calls a flat in London that lasts four seconds, and that number calls another in Cairo that also lasts for only four seconds. (Just for example.)

Most Americans don't mind that kind of computer flagging in search of suspicious activity. But they probably would mind being tracked like suspected terrorists. And for being presumed guilty of something.

But then there's the bigger argument. One made a long time ago by higher authorities:

The people have the right to be secure in their persons, papers and effects against unreasonable searches and seizures.

For now, anyway.

Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen defended the whole proposal this past week on CNBC's "Squawk Box." According to reports, she was asked whether the IRS has the wherewithal to collect this kind of information.

"Well, of course they do," she said, noting that banks report interest earned to the IRS. "So collection of information is routine.

"It's just a few pieces of information about individual bank accounts," she added. "Nothing at the transaction level that would violate privacy."

Just a few pieces of information. Everything above $600.

Also, how much will this cost banks? Surely there'll be some cost to tracking all these accounts and providing the numbers to the IRS. After all, banks don't work for the Internal Revenue Service. Not yet.

The budget folks at The Heritage Foundation say this won't even be effective at catching tax cheats.

The point is, do Americans really think the IRS doesn't have enough power? The point is, can the IRS be trusted to keep all this information safe from hackers and leakers? The point is, do we really want another section to fill out on our annual tax forms?

No, actually, the point is, we think Americans should be secure in their persons, papers and effects.