BASKETBALL

Red-White game in Barnhill

The University of Arkansas men's basketball team will hold its Red-White intrasquad game on Oct. 17 in Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville -- the Sunday after the Razorbacks' football game against Auburn -- the UA announced Wednesday.

It will be the second time in three years the Red-White game will be held in Barnhill Arena, the Razorbacks' basketball home before Walton Arena opened for the 1993-94 season.

Arkansas also played its Red-White game in Barnhill Arena in the fall of 2019.

This year's game will tip off at 2 p.m. Doors will open at 1 p.m and admission is free with general admission seating on a first-come, first-served basis. The game will include player introductions and a scrimmage of four 8-minute quarters.

There will be pregame activities for fans outside of the arena's south entrance starting at noon, including inflatables and face painting.

VOLLEYBALL

Razorbacks sweep Rebels

The Arkansas volleyball team (12-4, 3-2 SEC) earned a 25-20, 25-20, 25-17 victory over Ole Miss (12-4, 1-4) on Wednesday night in Oxford, Miss.

Taylor Head led the Razorbacks with 14 kills. Maggie Cartwright had 11 kills.

Arkansas will face Auburn at 5 p.m. Saturday at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville.

CROSS COUNTRY

ASU's Meyer honored by SBC

Arkansas State's Pauline Meyer was named the Sun Belt Conference's Women's Cross Country Runner of the Week on Wednesday.

Meyer finished fourth in the women's 5,000-meter race on Friday in the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville, finishing in 16 minutes, 58.6 seconds. ASU finished eighth in the Chile Pepper.

Meyer is ASU's first women's runner of the week since Anaelle Charles on Oct. 3, 2018, and the program's first since Bennett Pascoe on Sept. 25, 2019.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services