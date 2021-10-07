Summer's covid-19 case surge on wane

Covid-19 deaths in the U.S. are coming down again, hospitalizations are dropping, and new cases per day are about to dip below 100,000 for the first time in two months -- all signs that the summer surge is waning.

Not wanting to lose momentum, government leaders and employers are looking to strengthen vaccination requirements.

Los Angeles enacted one of the nation's strictest vaccination mandates Wednesday, a measure that would require the shots for everyone entering a bar, restaurant, nail salon, gym or Lakers game.

The City Council voted 11-2 in favor of an ordinance that will require proof of full vaccination starting Nov. 4.

The move came after the council postponed a vote last week to deal with concerns including who could be fined for violations and whether employees could end up in fistfights when they have to serve as vaccine door monitors.

Some critics say a mandate would amount to segregation of those who cannot or refuse to be vaccinated. Others call it unenforceable.

Business trade groups have said the city mandate will sow confusion because Los Angeles County's own vaccination rules -- which apply both in Los Angeles and in surrounding communities -- are less sweeping.

However, council members who support the ordinance said it is aimed at reducing the risk of new covid-19 surges. The nation's second-most-populous city faced a huge rise in infections and hospitalizations last winter and a smaller surge this summer linked to the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.

Minnesota's governor this week called for vaccine and testing requirements for teachers and long-term care workers. In New York, a statewide vaccination mandate for all hospital and nursing home workers will be expanded today to home care and hospice employees.

Across the nation, deaths per day have dropped by nearly 15% since mid-September and are now averaging about 1,750. New cases have fallen to just over 103,000 per day on average, a 40% decline over the past three weeks.

The number of Americans now in the hospital with covid-19 has declined by about one-quarter since its most recent peak of almost 94,000 a month ago.

"What we're seeing is what we've seen in the prior three surges," said Dr. Marybeth Sexton, an infectious-disease specialist at Emory University School of Medicine. "What we need to remember is when we see these numbers go down, it's not a signal to let up. It's a signal to push harder."

If people give up masks and social distancing and stop getting vaccinated, "we could be right back here in the winter with surge five," she said.

The decreases have been especially sharp in several Deep South states, where cases have gone down more than twice as fast as they have nationwide. Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas all saw their case numbers cut in half over the past two weeks.

What's behind the decline isn't entirely clear, though health experts point out that the numbers are falling as more people are getting vaccinated and new requirements for the shot are being put in place by government and private employers.

The decrease in case numbers could also be due to the virus running out of susceptible people in some places.

Several big companies and institutions with vaccine requirements are seeing high compliance rates. In Denver, 92% of its municipal employees have gotten the shot, well above the city's overall rate.

Ochsner Health, Louisiana's largest health system, said last week that 82% of its employees were fully vaccinated. But this week, a group of employees sued to block the mandate, which includes making unvaccinated spouses pay an extra $200 a month in health insurance.

Three of North Carolina's largest health systems said Wednesday that more than 99% of the roughly 88,000 workers they collectively employ have gotten a shot or an approved medical or religious exemption. Just under 300 workers at Duke Health, University of North Carolina Health and Novant Health have quit or been fired over their refusal to comply.

Health care giant Kaiser Permanente put more than 2,200 employees nationwide -- roughly 1% of its workforce -- on unpaid leave because they have chosen not to get vaccinated. They have until Dec. 1 to get their shots or lose their jobs.

Since its vaccination requirement was announced, the inoculation rate among employees has gone from 78% to 92%, Kaiser said.

"Vaccine requirements work. New data reinforces that fact each day," White House covid-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said Wednesday.

GLOBAL DECREASE

The easing of cases, death and hospitalizations is happening along with other encouraging developments, including the possibility that vaccinations for 5-to-11-year-olds will become available in a matter of weeks and the first pill for treating people sick with covid-19 could reach the market by year's end.

Worldwide, newly reported cases fell in the past week, continuing a declining global trend that began in August, the World Health Organization said. The U.N. agency reported that the biggest drop decline in deaths was in Africa.

Elsewhere around the world, Russia's daily coronavirus death toll this week surpassed 900 for the first time in the pandemic amid a low vaccination rate and the government's reluctance to impose tough infection-control restrictions.

And authorities in Sweden, Denmark and Norway suspended or discouraged the use of Moderna's covid-19 vaccine in young people because of an increased risk of heart inflammation, a very rare side effect associated with the shot.

Despite the encouraging direction in the U.S., health experts say it is no time for people to drop their guard because there are still far too many who are unvaccinated.

"This is still primarily a problem of people who are unvaccinated," said Jennifer Nuzzo, a Johns Hopkins University public health researcher. "Some of them are taking precautions, but many of them feel like they don't need to worry."

There is also concern that a new wave could come during the winter months when more people are indoors.

While hospitalizations nationwide are at a two-month low, intensive care units and staff in surging areas from Alaska to New England remain stretched thin.

U.S. AIMS TO BOOST TESTING

Meanwhile, the White House announced Wednesday that it will buy $1 billion worth of rapid, at-home coronavirus tests to address ongoing shortages, a plan hailed by public health experts who called the move long overdue.

The actions will quadruple the number of tests available to Americans by December, according to Zients, of the White House. The news follows Monday's decision by the Food and Drug Administration to allow the sale of an antigen test from U.S.-based Acon Laboratories.

The White House expects that that decision and the purchase of the additional tests will increase the number of at-home tests to 200 million per month by December.

"This is a big deal" said Scott Becker, chief executive officer of the Association of Public Health Laboratories, who said the spotty availability of rapid tests had hampered efforts to track and combat the surge of coronavirus cases driven by the delta variant. "The White House is beginning to take testing as seriously as they've taken vaccinations."

The administration is also aiming to increase free testing by doubling President Joe Biden's earlier commitment to expand the number of pharmacies in the federal government's free testing program to 20,000, Zients said at a news briefing Wednesday. Biden last month announced a coronavirus response plan that envisioned a significant expansion of testing capacity.

The U.S. has lagged behind several European and Asian countries in testing for much of the pandemic, with many Americans reporting in recent months that they have struggled to get testing appointments or to be able to purchase at-home tests. Public health experts faulted the FDA for not moving faster to expedite the tests' availability.

"These tests are cheap to make -- and there's a lot of demand for it out there," said Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health. "The reason the market hasn't worked is because the FDA has made it very difficult for these tests to get out into the marketplace."

The FDA declined to comment. But officials have said in the past they are concerned that some of the rapid antigen tests, which deliver results within minutes, are less accurate than the slower PCR tests that need to be evaluated in a laboratory. Australian company Ellume this month recalled roughly 195,000 of its at-home coronavirus antigen tests after discovering an increased chance that the affected kits would return false positive results.

Zients said the testing companies Quidel and OraSure are also rapidly expanding the production of their at-home tests to get more on the market. When pressed on why the White House did not increase the availability of such tests sooner, Zients said the tests only became available earlier this year.

Information for this article was contributed by John Seewer, Janet McConnaughey, Christopher Weber, Bryan Anderson, Brady McCombs, Robert Jablon and Olga R. Rodriguez of The Associated Press; and by Yasmeen Abutaleb and Dan Diamond of The Washington Post.