Super Quiz: Largest Cities (Population)

The largest city in the Western Hemisphere.

The largest city in North America.

The largest city in Canada.

The largest city in Egypt.

What was the world's largest city in the year 1900?

Portland is the name of the largest city in which two American states?

In which American state is the largest city metro named after the U.K.'s second-largest city?

This popular 1942 film has the same name as Morocco's largest city.