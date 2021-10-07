Police beat: Traffic stop leads to woman's arrest ;Jacksonville crash results in arrest

Traffic stop leads to woman's arrest

Jacksonville Police arrested a woman early Wednesday on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on John Harden Drive.

A Jacksonville officer pulled over a vehicle for bearing false tags, according to the arrest report, and spoke with Sherry Stokes, who informed the officer she was driving without a license because the owner of the vehicle, in the passenger seat, was intoxicated.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a glass pipe and a "usable amount" of meth in the glove box, according to the report. The officer arrested Stokes.

Jacksonville crash results in arrest

Jacksonville police officers responding to a report of an SUV being purposefully driven into another car arrested a woman Tuesday morning on felony aggravated assault charges.

Witnesses said they saw Courtney Hilburn, 46, of Jacksonville, arguing with another person in the front yard of an Oakley Lane house, according to an arrest report. The report says that both of the people arguing got into cars and Hilburn deliberately backed into the other person's vehicle.

They both left the area, and another witness said he saw Hilburn, in an SUV, ram the other vehicle, a blue car, hard enough to knock the bumper off, the report continues. Officers reported seeing blue paint transfer on the front of Hilburn's SUV and arrested her.