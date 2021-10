Repairs to a railroad crossing on U.S. 167 in Calhoun County will require closing a section of the highway Saturday and Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Union Pacific Railroad crews will close U.S. 167 just east of U.S. 79-4A in Thornton from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, weather permitting.

Traffic will follow detour signs, the department said. Orange barrels, cones, message boards and signs will control traffic.