Abortions on again as Texas law halted

AUSTIN, Texas -- Abortions quickly resumed in at least six Texas clinics Thursday after a federal judge halted the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., but other physicians remained hesitant, afraid the court order would not stand for long and thrust them back into legal jeopardy.

It was unclear how many abortions Texas clinics performed in the 24 hours after U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman suspended the law known as Senate Bill 8, which since early September had banned abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks.

Before the 113-page order late Wednesday, other courts had declined to stop the law, which bans abortions before some women even know they are pregnant.

"There's actually hope from patients and from staff, and I think there's a little desperation in that hope," said Amy Hagstrom Miller, president of Whole Woman's Health, which operates four clinics in Texas. She said some of those clinics performed abortions Thursday but did not reveal how many.

"Folks know this opportunity could be short-lived," she said.

At least six Texas clinics resumed abortion services Thursday or were gearing up to offer them again, said Kelly Krause, spokeswoman for the Center for Reproductive Rights. There were roughly two dozen abortion clinics in Texas before the law took effect Sept. 1.

Planned Parenthood, the state's largest abortion provider, did not say Thursday whether it had resumed abortions, stressing the ongoing uncertainty and the possibility of an appeals court quickly reinstating the law in the coming days. Fund Choice Texas, which covers travel expenses for women seeking abortions, was still receiving a high volume of calls Thursday from patients needing help to make out-of-state appointments.

The 20 calls were about the normal volume over the past month, executive director Anna Rupani said. She said her organization -- which has helped Texas women travel as far away as Seattle and Los Angeles -- was still discussing whether it would help a patient get an abortion in Texas even with a court injunction in place.

The Texas law leaves enforcement solely up to private citizens, who are entitled to collect $10,000 in damages if they bring successful lawsuits against not just abortion providers who violate the restrictions, but anyone who helps a woman obtain an abortion. Republicans crafted the law in a way designed to also allow retroactive lawsuits if the restrictions are set aside by one court, but later put back in place by another.

"What's really frustrating ... is this law was drafted to create confusion, and this law was drafted to create problems," Rupani said. "It's unfortunate that we have an injunction, and people are still having to understand the legal ramifications of what that means for them."

Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office has served notice of the state's intent to appeal.

"We are confident that the appellate courts will agree that every child with a heartbeat should have a chance at life," said Renae Eze, a spokeswoman for Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who signed the law in May.

Hagstrom Miller said her Texas clinics called in some patients early Thursday who were on a list in case the law was blocked at some point. Other appointments were being scheduled for the days ahead, and phone lines were again busy. But some of the clinics' 17 physicians were still declining to perform abortions, fearful they might be held liable despite the judge's order.

Pitman's order amounted to the first legal blow to Senate Bill 8, which had withstood a wave of earlier challenges. In the weeks since the restrictions took effect, Texas abortion providers said the impact had been "exactly what we feared."

In the opinion, Pitman said Republican lawmakers had "contrived an unprecedented and transparent statutory scheme" by trying to evade judicial review.

The lawsuit was brought by the Biden administration, which has said the restrictions were enacted in defiance of the U.S. Constitution. Attorney General Merrick Garland called the order "a victory for women in Texas and for the rule of law."

APPEAL IN WORKS

The legal fight over the law at this point isn't focused on abortion rights, but rather on who has the ability to mount a legal challenge to it and what a court can do.

Both the Supreme Court and the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals previously rejected pleas from abortion providers to keep the law from taking effect until courts could definitively rule on its constitutionality. It's not clear how they will rule in the new case or when they might be expected to weigh in.

Texas already has said it will appeal to the 5th Circuit and the loser there almost certainly will ask the high court to intervene. The justices are separately hearing a challenge to abortion rights in a case from Mississippi that could curtail a woman's right to an abortion in roughly half the states. But that case, being argued in December, won't be decided until next spring.

In the meantime, Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the court's two most significant abortion rulings, remain in effect.

The administration said it was suing Texas because its law is clearly unconstitutional under those rulings.

Federal government lawsuits against a state are not common, and when they occur, they usually are based on a provision of federal law explicitly authorizing the Justice Department to sue. In his ruling Pitman laid out point by point why he felt the federal government had a claim in the case and therefore standing to file the lawsuit. The question is whether his reasoning will hold in higher courts.

There's no such federal law addressing the current situation, but then the Texas provision is itself unusual. "It does feel novel for the federal government to sue a state on this relatively diffuse basis," said University of Notre Dame law professor Samuel Bray. "But novel things happen. The way the Texas statute is set up is novel. Novel serve, novel return."

Brigitte Amari, the deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Union's reproductive rights project, said the Texas law is unlike anything she's seen in more than 20 years of abortion rights work.

The fact that Texas had been able to end most abortions in the state even under the current legal framework "shows how uniquely cruel the law is and does create this very unique situation for the federal government to step in," Amari said.

In pressing the state's appeal, Paxton said on Twitter: "The sanctity of human life is, and will always be, a top priority for me."

The administration's intervention is not the only aspect of the case Texas is likely to challenge on appeal, legal experts said. Pitman ordered all Texas state judges and county clerks who might handle the citizen lawsuits to refrain from doing so.

"Typically, a judge tells an attorney general or law enforcement folks you can't enforce it. Here, this law is written in a way that bars the state from enforcing it. The question is whether you can preemptively issue an order to other courts saying they're not allowed to hear these cases," said Jonathan Adler, a law professor at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. Adler said past Supreme Court decisions don't provide a clear answer.

Pitman said he had another reason for siding with the administration: to prevent copycat laws in other states. Pitman wrote that "any number of states could enact legislation that deprives citizens of their constitutional rights, with no legal remedy to challenge that deprivation, without the concern that a federal court would enter an injunction."

Information for this article was contributed by Mark Sherman and Jessica Gresko of The Associated Press.