Agreement between Northwest Arkansas Community College, Arkansas Tech University increases graduate opportunities

BENTONVILLE -- The presidents of Arkansas Tech University and Northwest Arkansas Community College on Thursday signed an agreement that enhances opportunities for the schools' graduates, according to a university news release.

Under the agreement, graduates of certain associate degree programs at the community college who are in good standing may transfer to Arkansas Tech for an approved baccalaureate degree program with full junior classification upon admission, according to the release.

"It is our hope this will lead to more graduates from Northwest Arkansas Community College exploring their options at ATU, which in turn will lead many to find their fit with us in Russellville," said Robin Bowen, Arkansas Tech's president.

Bowen said she appreciates Evelyn Jorgenson, the community college's president, and her team for their continued partnership in creating greater student access and success in Arkansas.

Graduates of the following associate degree programs at the college are eligible to transfer to Arkansas Tech for a baccalaureate degree program:

• Associate of applied science in construction technology to bachelor's in organizational leadership

• Associate of applied science in food studies to bachelor's in organizational leadership

• Associate of applied science in general technology to bachelor's in organizational leadership

• Associate of science in business, general transfer to bachelor's in business administration in business data analytics

• Associate of science in business, general transfer to bachelor's in business administration in digital marketing

• Associate of science in business, general transfer to bachelor's in business administration in business management

• Associate of arts and science to bachelor's in criminal justice and criminology

• Associate of liberal arts and sciences to bachelor's in environmental science

Arkansas Tech is a public college located in Russellville with about 9,600 students. Northwest Arkansas Community College is based in Bentonville and is the largest two-year college in the state with about 7,500 students.

The community college has similar partnership agreements with the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, as well as a few dozen other colleges and universities both inside and outside the state, according to information the community college provided.