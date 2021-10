Arkansas 2022 football commitment statistics Compiled by Richard Davenport Season totals listed under individual player

POS.NAME HT WT. SCHOOL TONIGHT

DB ANTHONY BROWN 6-2 190 Milan, Tenn. Open date

• NA

OL ANDREW CHAMBLEE 6-7 300 Maumelle at Jacksonville

• Graded 91.1%, 13.5 pancake blocks, 19.5 knockdowns, 6 drive blocks

TE DAX COURTNEY 6-6 210 Clarendon vs. England

• 1-10 receiving

LB JORDAN CROOK 6-2 230 Duncanville, Texas vs. Lake Ridge

• 24 UT, 13 AT, 4.5 sacks, 1 FF, 30-yard INT for TD

DL NICO DAVILLIER 6-5 275 Maumelle at Jacksonville

• 37 tackles, 16 TFL, 2 FF, 6 QB hurries

RB RASHOD DUBINION 5-10 190 Ellwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove at Lowdnes

• 77-627 rushing, 10 TDs, 1-80 KOR, 1 TD

OL E'MARION HARRIS 6-7 370 Joe T. Robinson vs. Nashville

• Graded 84.7%, no sacks allowed, 17 TT, 11 TFL, 2 FF

OL ELI HENDERSON 6-4 290 Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes at Riverside

• Graded 80%, 8 pancake blocks, 8 knockdowns, 6 bulldozers, no sacks allowed

LB KADEN HENLEY 6-2 225 Shiloh Christian at Prairie Grove

• 51 TT, 9 TFL, 2 SA, 1 PBU, 3-17 rushing, 1-2 receiving, 4 pancake blocks

DL JJ HOLLINGSWORTH 6-4 250 Greenland at Lincoln

• 20 UT, 9 AT, 2 SA, 5 TFL

RB JAMES JOINTER 6-1 210 Little Rock Parkview at Benton

• 67-580 rushing, 8 TDs, 1-21 receiving, 24 TT

OL PATRICK KUTAS 6-5 280 Memphis Christian Brothers Open date

• Graded 94.4%, 19 pancakes, no sacks allowed

DB JAYLEN LEWIS 6-2 175 Brownsville (Tenn.) Haywood

Thurs. at Lake County

• 20-428 receiving, 5 TDs, 7-65 rushing, 1-85 KOR, 1 TD, 7-112 PR, 19 UT, 4 AT

WR QUINCEY McADOO 6-3 180 Clarendon vs. England

• 1-3-61 passing, 1 TD, 36-260 rushing, 4 TDs, 12-184 receiving, 2 TDs, 29 TT

LB MANI POWELL 6-2 230 Fayetteville at Ft. Smith Southside

• 32 TT, 1.5 sack, 2 TFL, 5 QB hurries, 1 FF, 1 RF, 1 PBU

S MYLES ROWSER 6-1 185 Belleville, Mich vs. Glenn

• 11 TT, 2 PBU, 3-50 rushing, 1 TD, 1 pancake block

LS ELI STEIN 6-3 215 Cambridge, Wis at Markesan

• 22 TT, 2 TFL, 1 int, 4-66 receiving, 1 TD

TE TYRUS WASHINGTON 6-4 230 Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County Open date

• 18-249 receiving, 4 TDs, 15 knockdowns, 14 pancake blocks

LAST WEEK

ANTHONY BROWN (2-77 rushing, 1 TD, 3-84 receiving, 2 TDs, 5 TT, 1 INT in 50-6 victory over Crockett County); ANDREW CHAMBLEE (Graded 92%, 1.5 pancake blocks, 8 knockdowns in 35-17 victory over Beebe); DAX COURTNEY (Open date); JORDAN CROOK (Open date); NICO DAVILLIER (5 TT, 2 TFL, 3 QB hurries in 35-17 victory over Beebe); RASHOD DUBINION (14-133 rushing, 3 TDs, 1-80 KOR, 1 TD in 47-8 victory over Redan); E'MARION HARRIS (Graded 80%, no sacks allowed, 4 TT, 2 TFL in 56-31 victory over Arkadelphia ); ELI HENDERSON (Graded 70%, 1 pancake block, 2 knockdowns, 2 bulldozers in 33-30 loss to Spartanburg); KADEN HENLEY (12 TT, 3 TFL, 1 SA in 58-12 victory over Green Forest); JJ HOLLINGSWORTH (6 UT, 3 AT, 4 TFL in 36-9 victory over Mansfield); JAMES JOINTER (10-71 rushing, 7 TT in 24-14 loss to Lake Hamilton); PATRICK KUTAS (Graded 98%, 3 pancake blocks, no sacks allowed in 25-7 loss to Brentwood Academy); JAYLEN LEWIS (1-7 rushing, 7-147 receiving, 2 TDs, 4-88 PR, 3 UT in 56-18 victory over Jackson North Side); QUINCEY McADOO (Open date); MANI POWELL (DNP in 48-13 victory over Rogers); MYLES ROWSER (3 TT, 1-40 rushing, 1 TD, 1 pancake block in 78-0 victory Wayne Memorial); ELI STEIN (Game cancelled); TYRUS WASHINGTON (4-66 receiving, 4 knockdowns in 68-49 victory over North Miami Beach)