Little Rock, 1911: "Nat Plunkett head man at this place." This place was Hamilton's Drug store at 5th & Main, likely the town's largest at the time. A big display of cigars is to the left, a shiny spittoon is on the floor. A very long soda fountain is to the right with a crew of white-shirted "soda jerks" at the ready. Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203

Print Headline: Arkansas Postcard Past

