The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Oct. 7, 2021

JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK

CR-95-549. Timothy Wayne Kemp v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, First Division. Petitioner's petition to reinvest jurisdiction in the trial court to consider a petition for writ of error coram nobis. Petition denied. Kemp, C.J., and Hudson, J., concur.

JUSTICE COURTNEY RAE HUDSON

CR-98-463. Timothy Wayne Kemp v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, First Division. Petitioner's petition to reinvest jurisdiction in the trial court to consider a petition for writ of error coram nobis. Petition denied.