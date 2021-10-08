Community Briefs: Author to hold book-signing at library

Author to hold book-signing at library

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Main Library, 600 S. Main St., invites the community to a book signing by author Trena Ford from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Ford will sign copies of her book, "Just Breathe: A Testament of a Breast Cancer Survivor," according to a news release.

Ford holds a Master of Science degree in education. She is a teacher and a coach who has dedicated 24 years of her life to educating and mentoring students of Arkansas and Louisiana. She has been a teacher and coach for the Pine Bluff School District, according to the release.

A native of West Helena, she was raised at Batesville and graduated from Cave City High School. She attended Lyon College and Arkansas State University.

She is the daughter of the late pastors Roy Ford Sr. and Sarah Ford. She is a member of the New Testament House of Prayer of Batesville and Full Counsel Church Ministries at Pine Bluff, according to the release.

A Christian teacher of the word of God, she uses social media to minister, encourage and strengthen others. She is also a mother of three children.

Ad, promo commission meets today

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission will hold a special called meeting at 4 p.m. today at the offices of the commission at The ARTSpace, 623 S. Main St. The purpose of the meeting is to review the A&P commissioner applications, according to a news release. Participants are asked to confirm their attendance. Masks are required. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, bbrown@explorepinebluff.com or (870) 534-2121.

Group raising funds for scholarships

The Progressive Women's Association will host fundraisers with all proceeds going to the Progressive Women's Association's Scholarship Fund. A rummage sale/silent auction will be held at the White Hall Museum, 9009 Dollarway Road, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 14-16. The group is also selling chances for an afghan or a quilt ($2 for 1 or $5 for 3,) according to a news release.

The tickets may be purchased by any member in advance as well as at the rummage sale. The drawing for the afghan and quilt will be Nov. 11. Silent auction bidding will close at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. Masks are encouraged when attending these events, according to the release.