Benton County woman's giant pumpkin heavier than expected, awarded

HIGHFILL -- Rosie, the giant pumpkin grown by Melissa Bond, was weighed recently and taken to the Benton County Fair. And the estimated weight was off by more than 40 pounds.

According to Bond, Rosie's official weight came in heavier than she estimated based on measurements of the pumpkin's height and girth. Her pumpkin weighed 500 pounds instead of 454.

In addition to the extra pounds, her giant pumpkin earned first place, grand champion and best of show at the county fair. Her other pumpkin weighed in at 253 pounds and took first in its division and grand champion.

"I'm so pleased to have met my goal of growing a five hundred pound pumpkin and to win a blue ribbon at the county fair," Bond wrote on her Facebook timeline.