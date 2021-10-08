Bentonville library expansion expected to start in 2023

BENTONVILLE -- A tentative timeline for renovating and expanding the public library has been set.

The library's advisory board and foundation at a special meeting Wednesday heard an update from Kristilyn Vercruysse and Emile Kopp with Minneapolis-based MSR Design. The meeting served as the project kickoff.

The schematic design phase will run through the end of the year. That will be followed by design development and preparing construction documents. Review and permitting will come about a year from now, according to the presentation.

Construction is expected to start in the first quarter of 2023 and take 16 months, according to the presentation.

Schematic design is typically the first phase for a project, followed by design development and then construction documents, but for the library it's second because a needs assessment was the first phase, Vercruysse said.

"This additional step shows the library's dedication to ensuring the library is meeting the needs of today's Bentonville community as well as remains flexible for the future," she said.

During schematic design, the design team will work through programming, both interior and exterior, and turn those spaces into a 3D object. A range of alternative design concepts are explored, she said.

"Schematic design is a phase where we reach out for feedback from all types of users and look at alternate designs until we are convinced we have the best plan to move forward with," Vercruysse said.

The needs assessment from MSR Design proposes 65,055 square feet of new and renovated space -- including the current 38,500 square feet -- at a cost a shade under $15 million.

The Bentonville Library Foundation in May voted to raise $10.5 million for the concept called for in the full needs assessment report.

The library also will receive $4.97 million from a $266 million bond issue for capital projects and bond refinancing voters approved in April.

The foundation plans to announce how much has been raised in donations and pledges at the Oct. 23 OZ Kids Fat Tire Criterium and Fall Fest and celebration of the library's 15th anniversary, said Teresa Stafford, foundation executive director.

The foundation's goal is to have enough money committed to the full expansion within the next 18 months, Stafford said.

During the quiet phase of the capital campaign, the foundation met with key residents to gauge interest. Some generous, supportive donors made financial commitments, she said.

The library at 405 S. Main St. opened 15 years ago this month. It was a $9 million project in 2006. The foundation raised $7 million through contributions from individuals, corporations and foundations. The city committed $2 million, said Hadi Dudley, library director.

The library launched a six-month study last year supported by a grant from the Walton Family Foundation in partnership with the library foundation to identify growth options, Dudley said.

Wednesday's meeting also covered the needs assessment, what the current library looks like, proposed renovation and additions and artist renderings.

The needs assessment showed people were happy with the library staff and enjoy the library's light, airy space with connection to outdoors, the cafe and study rooms. People also enjoy its easily accessible collection and holds and the drive-up book drops.

Desired improvements included a larger meeting room and more storage; a variety of sizes of meeting spaces; more outdoor space and connections to outside; areas for noisy collaboration such as a maker space; a more generous entry; more space for archiving and genealogy; waiting areas for parents while children play, study and learn; and ways to embrace cycling and the local arts community, according to the presentation.

MSR Design gathered feedback to the design concept presented in the needs assessment while in Bentonville. Some of the responses sparked ideas about alternate designs, Vercruysse said.

"We'll be looking into alternative design layouts with the same program elements to ensure proper adjacencies along with the best use of interior and exterior space," she said.

Dudley said she thought Wednesday's special meeting went well. Before the meeting, officials hosted conversations with other groups such as library staff, the project steering committee, Friends of the Library, the Teen Advisory Board and the Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society. Library officials and MSR received positive feedback, good suggestions and thoughtful questions that will enhance the schematic design process, she said.

"We expect details to change from our initial conceptual plans, but the library's overarching goals and services will remain the same," Dudley said. "As we move forward, I am confident that each iteration, plan and phase will result in the very best expansion plan for Bentonville."