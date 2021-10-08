Blackburn emerges as playmaker for Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- Rogers found out last week what has become strikingly apparent for teams facing Fayetteville this season.

The Bulldogs have other offensive weapons besides Isaiah Sategna, the state's No. 1 recruit who is committed to Oregon. Fayetteville quarterback Bladen Fike is fifth in the state in passing and Sategna third in receiving after playing only a half in a blowout victory over Rogers.

There's more.

Jalen Blackburn has emerged among the leaders in receiving and he's already caught more passes in five games than he did in 10 games last season as a junior. Blackburn has 24 catches for 392 yards and 3 touchdowns for an average of 16.7 yards per reception. He scored the first two touchdowns on catches of 27 and 25 yards last week when Fayetteville routed Rogers 48-13.

The rise of Blackburn and others in the passing game makes it risky for opponents to focus too much on Sategna, a football and track star who routinely outruns defenders for scores.

"When teams double- or triple-team Isaiah, I can go to our other guys because we have the best receiving corps in the state," said Fike, who has thrown for 1,519 yards and 17 touchdowns with four interceptions. "I should be able to get the ball to anybody on the field because I know they're going to catch it and we're going to score touchdowns."

Fike has thrown touchdown passes to seven different receivers, including sophomore Omar Murray who has emerged as the top running back for the Bulldogs. Sategna leads the way with 34 catches for 745 yards and eight touchdowns and a whopping 22.2 yards per reception. Dylan Kittell, who made an outstanding grab in the end zone against Bentonville West, has 13 catches for 168 yards. Hayes Robinson has six catches for 66 yards, including a touchdown last week against Rogers.

"When you can compliment a player like Sategna with guys like Blackburn, Kittell and Fike, it makes them very difficult to defend," said Rogers Coach Chad Harbison, a former offensive coordinator at Fayetteville. "Jalen is not only a good player but a great kid. You can tell he has put in the work to develop his game."

The beauty of Fayetteville's passing game didn't just happen overnight. The process began last year after Fike took over at quarterback in the third game of the season and it continued through the spring and summer when Fayetteville reached the finals of the Southwest Elite 7-on-7 tournament at Shiloh Christian. Five games into the regular season, the crew will still spend extra time working together throwing and catching the football.

"It doesn't stop," said Blackburn, who caught a 26-yard pass for a touchdown against Owasso, Okla. "We know we have to have a super-strong connection to play good every game."

Blackburn (6-1, 195 pounds) made his varsity debut last year in the opening game against Conway, when he caught a 45-yard touchdown pass against the Wampus Cats.

He finished the year with 15 catches for 281 yards and two scores. He's had a catch in every game, including five receptions for 90 yards in the 48-42 loss to the powerhouse team from Owasso, Okla.

"Jalen has some really good ball skills," Fayetteville Coach Casey Dick said.

"He's experienced and his rout-running ability has gotten a whole lot better through the spring and summer. When you pop in the tape, that's what stands out. His rout-running in crisper and more effective."

Fayetteville (3-2, 2-0) followed a 14-7 loss to North Little Rock with wins over Bentonville West and Rogers to open 7A-West Conference play. The Bulldogs can gain added momentum with a win tonight at Fort Smith Southside before returning home Oct. 15 for a showdown with Bentonville at Harmon Field.

"We starting to really click as a team," said Blackburn, who hopes to continue his football career in college.

"The offense is looking super good, the defense is looking super good, we have a run game and the kicking game is good. It's scary because the passing game is always going to be there."