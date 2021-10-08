Bridge to be shut near Smackover

A bridge on Arkansas 160 near Smackover in Union County will be closed for almost two weeks and require detours starting Monday to allow repairs to be made to the crossing, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The bridge over Camp Creek Relief southwest of Smackover will be closed through Oct. 22, weather permitting.

Traffic will detour around the area via Arkansas 57 to U.S. 82, Arkansas 172, back to Arkansas 7, the department said. Orange cones, electronic message boards and signs will control traffic.

Between 410 and 530 vehicles a day travel that section of Arkansas 160, also called Mt. Holly Highway, according to the latest department data.