Businesses overpaid in relief, report finds

WASHINGTON -- A Small Business Administration program that issued fast-access grants to help companies weather the coronavirus pandemic paid out $4.5 billion more than it should have because administrators failed to follow internal policies, the agency's inspector general concluded in a report released Thursday.

The Economic Injury Disaster Loan program was designed to provide grants to small-business owners at the height of last year's coronavirus-imposed shutdowns. Recipients were eligible for $1,000 per employee, with a cap of $10,000.

The Inspector General found 534,000 recipients given at least $1,000 didn't provide an Employer Identification Number, something that should have entitled the business to no more than $1,000.

The grants were part of a broader push by the Small Business Administration ― backed by hundreds of billions of dollars in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding ― meant to shore up small entrepreneurs at a time when coronavirus-imposed lockdowns hammered in-person commerce.

The disaster loan outlays were meant to be the first out of the gate. But the Trump administration ultimately chose to limit the amount of funding that could be disbursed through the grants, opting instead to favor the bank-centric Paycheck Protection Program.

Many applicants omitted their Employer Identification Number and received the $10,000 maximum payment anyway, with some erroneously claiming as many as a million employees on their application form.

"We found SBA did not establish a proper internal control environment at the onset of the program to prevent sole proprietors and independent contractors without employees from receiving Emergency EIDL grants for more than $1,000," the inspector general wrote. "SBA provided billions of dollars more in Emergency EIDL grants to sole proprietors and independent contractors than they were entitled to receive under SBA's own policy."

The Small Business Administration said in a letter that it disagreed with "key assertions" contained in the report, as well as with the Trump administration policy that capped the the loans and grants in the first place.