Chickin, Peelin' & Politickin' event draws governor, attracts 600

SPRINGDALE -- The annual Chickin, Peelin' & Politickin' dinner drew the governor, the lieutenant governor and the attorney general out of the state Capitol during a legislative session while also attracting a crowd of 600.

"There are certain events you try to never miss, and this is one of those," said Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, who presides over the state Senate. He left Little Rock after the Senate adjourned Thursday afternoon and planned the three-hour drive to return before the Senate reconvenes at 10 a.m. today.

The outdoor get-together is the biggest gathering of Springdale Chamber of Commerce members outside of the group's annual banquet and other guests arrive from around the state, chamber president Bill Rogers said in an interview at the event. The 11th annual dinner began at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Shiloh Park in Springdale.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson graduated high school in Springdale. "I can learn more listening here than I can in the Capitol," he said in an interview, saying he regularly attends because of the relaxed outdoor setting that is very conducive to candid talk with the region's residents.

Hutchinson praised health care workers in his public remarks at the event, saying their hard work helped keep the state running during the covid-19 pandemic.

"That was great to hear," said Monica Wilson of Rogers, a clinic manager for Mercy Health, referring to the governor's statement on health care workers. "It was really important to hear."

The "Politickin'" event took place last year under social distancing guidelines and other precautions. Attendance that year was about 450. In a related matter, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge told the crowd she would fight President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate on covid in the courts.

Besides a much larger crowd, the event this year was relaxed, less spread out and more enjoyable compared to last year, Rogers said.

"It's a good party," he said. "This is probably the best opportunity our members have for visiting with each other."

The event usually draws a dozen or more state legislators, but those are still convened at the Capitol. State Sen. Lance Eads, R-Springdale -- a Springdale chamber vice-president -- came, saying this was a local event he had to attend.

This was the first time in the event's history that it took place while the Legislature was in session. The Legislature usually wraps up its biennial regular session in April or May.

The General Assembly reconvened this week to draw congressional district boundaries. The covid pandemic and lawsuits severely delayed the U.S. Census data needed for that work.

State Rep. David Ray, R-Maumelle, also attended but was accompanying Griffin as his campaign manager.

Candidates present at the event included lieutenant governor hopefuls Doyle Webb of Benton, Washington County Judge Joseph Wood, both Republicans, and Democrat Kelly Krout of Lowell.