City of Little Rock, family of driver killed by police officer reach settlement

Federal court records indicate that a tentative settlement has been reached between the city of Little Rock and the family of Bradley Blackshire, who was fatally shot by former Little Rock police officer Charles Starks during a traffic stop in 2019.

Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. entered the order late Thursday.

"The City of Little Rock and Simpson have informally advised the Court of a settlement," Marshall's order read. "Congratulations. The Fourth Amended Final Scheduling Order, Doc. 72 , is suspended. The trial is cancelled. On the Estate's motion, the complaint will be dismissed with prejudice and judgment will issue. Status report due by 12 November 2021, and every thirty days thereafter, until matters are resolved. Signed by Chief Judge D. P. Marshall Jr. on 10/7/2021."

Early Friday morning a notice, signed by Omavi Shukur, one of the attorneys for Britney Walls, named as the special administratrix of Blackshire's estate, clarified that the settlement agreement is subject to approval of the probate court.

"Plaintiff will not dismiss the claims in this matter unless the agreement is approved by the Probate Court," the letter said, "which hopefully will happen in the coming days."

