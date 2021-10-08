Community Can Get Creative At Pottery On The Patio Saturday

FAQ
Pottery On The Patio
WHAT -- Pottery wheel mini lessons, live music by Poke Salad & Peaches, food truck, sidewalk chalk mural space and more
WHEN -- 5-8 p.m. Saturday
WHERE -- Community Creative Center at the Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville
COST -- Free
INFO -- 571-2706, communitycreativecenter.org
BONUS -- Pottery On The Patio continues Oct. 16 with music by Leah Spears-Blackmon and Oct. 23 with music by Amber and Kevin Watkins.
