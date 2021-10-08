Blanchard Reel trims a lid to fit Tuesday, July 27, 2021, for a pot he spun in the Wheel Room during Open Studio time available at the Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. The center is announcing the free Arvest Senior Series for seniors ages 62 and up taking place in September and October at the center. More information can be found at communitycreativecenter.org. Check out nwaonline.com/210728Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery.(NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

FAQ Pottery On The Patio WHAT -- Pottery wheel mini lessons, live music by Poke Salad & Peaches, food truck, sidewalk chalk mural space and more WHEN -- 5-8 p.m. Saturday WHERE -- Community Creative Center at the Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville COST -- Free INFO -- 571-2706, communitycreativecenter.org BONUS -- Pottery On The Patio continues Oct. 16 with music by Leah Spears-Blackmon and Oct. 23 with music by Amber and Kevin Watkins.

Print Headline: Community Can Get Creative At Pottery On The Patio Saturday

