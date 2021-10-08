Marriage Licenses

Mohammad Arani, 32, and Sejedeh Cherati, 34, both of Little Rock.

Kayla Red, 29, and Kendall Daneshmandi, 28, both of Little Rock.

Bobby Joyner, 55, and Michelle Joyner, 48, both of North Little Rock.

James Matthews, 32, and Emily Grant, 27, both of North Little Rock.

Tyler Umphred, 27, and Abigail Williams, 26, both of Little Rock.

Quincy Harris, 26, and Tyler Newsome Jackson, 25, both of Portland, Ore.

Stacey Tilghman, 46, and Karen Hooks, 45, both of Cabot.

Derick Coultas, 31, and Kayla Myers, 31, both of Cabot.

Tenesa Overton, 28, of Little Rock, and Christopher Jones, 30, of Jacksonville.

Joshua Wisdom, 42, and Jennifer Birkhead, 46, both of Jacksonville.

Robert Gallegos, 73, and Ramona Combs, 73, both of Jacksonville.

Kayla Spurlock, 33, of Bryant, and Lucas Lee, 41, of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-3334 Haley Douglas v. Michael Douglas, Jr.

21-3335 Akilah Daniels v. Ja'Kyra Bolden.

21-3337 Angela Graves v. Roy Graves.

21-3338 Alea Brown v. Xavier Mosley.

21-3339 Rosalyn Miller Sealy v. Allan Sealey.

21-3347 Britney Mitchell v. Timothy Mitchell.

21-3350 Yousra Ramadan v. Youself Sabahi.

21-3352 Lamonyia Moore v. Lavar Moore.

GRANTED

20-1801 Stacey Mann v. Gwendy Mann.

21-702 Ever Boulware v. Rudie Boulware, Jr.

21-858 Shana Wise v. Chanse Wise.