Decatur car show benefits Shoes 4 Kids

DECATUR -- A group of local good Samaritans gathered at Veterans Park in Decatur on Sept. 25 to put on a car show to raise funds to help the local school district acquire about 600 pairs of new shoes, a pair for each student.

Thirty cars and trucks from a vintage Chevrolet Impala to custom-built Dodge Chargers parked along Pat Street in Veterans Park to help raise money for the Samaritan's Feet International Shoes 4 Kids program which will provide footwear for students of the Decatur School District.

Some of the vintage vehicles on display during the event included a 1959 Nash Metropolitan, 1964 Dodge Dart, 1963 Plymouth Valiant, a 1970 Chevy SS and a 1932 Model A boat-tailed speedster. Also on hand were a vintage 1947 Dodge cab-over truck and a 1971 Chevy C10.

The Chevy C10 pickup, which is currently owned by Dwight Luper, was a labor of love dedicated to a local war veteran.

A placard placed on the front of the truck's engine compartment explains the story of Edward Luper, Dwight Luper's nephew.

"Edward Gene Luper, 'Eddie,' passed away from a brain aneurysm at age 21 after surviving a year of combat in Iraq and multiple IDE explosions. The truck was completed by his father but has been in storage for seven years, so time and weather have caused some damage to the restoration. Some items on the truck, although damaged or rusted, will remain on the truck as these few items were installed by Eddie before his passing. God bless all warriors and thank them for their service."

So the truck was left as is to honor Eddie's memory.

Most of the vehicles shown were stock and custom muscle cars like the classic Chevy Camaro, Dodge Charger and Chevrolet Corvette, all favorites of car show enthusiasts nationwide.

Even off-road custom vehicles like a classic dune buggy and modified modern Baja type racer were on display during the show.

Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS A 1947 Dodge Cab-over truck that was once used as a semi-trsctor in the late 40's and early 50's was on display during the 2021 Vetarans Park Car Show in Decatur Sept.25.