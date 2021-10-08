FYI: Weekend kicks off with Indigenuity conference

Today

Native American Cultural Celebration -- "Indigenuity: Building a Bridge to the Future," today & Saturday, Museum of Native American History on Facebook Live. Free. 273-2456 or monah.us.

"Sun & Sea" -- An opera performance, half-hour performances between 2 and 6 p.m. today & Saturday, The Momentary in Bentonville. $16-$20. 418-5700, themomentary.org.

Vintage Market Days -- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. today & Saturday, until 4 p.m. Sunday, Benton County Fairgrounds in Bentonville. $5-$10. vintagemarketdays.com.

"Designing Women" -- 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, through Oct. 24, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville. $10-$58. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

"Love's Labour's Lost" -- Presented by University Theatre, 7:30 p.m. today-Sunday, Mini Greek Amphitheatre, Fine Arts Center, 340 Garland Ave., Fayetteville. Free, but tickets must be reserved online. uark.universitytickets.com.

Saturday

Super Saturday -- Artsy Craftsy, 9 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Pea Ridge Mule Jump -- 9 a.m. with pro jump at 1 p.m., just north of Pea Ridge City Hall at 975 Weston St. $2-$5. pearidgemulejump.com.

Stash Bash, Bazaar and Small Quilt Auction -- Hosted by the QUILT Guild of NWA, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Rogers Convention Center. Free admission. Email lspeerster@gmail.com.

ArkanSalsa Fest -- With food, dance, car show, salsa tasting & a kids' zone, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale. Free. onecommunityar.org.

Fall Open House -- With music by Melody Pond, food, fishing & more, 1-4:30 p.m., Warhorse Legacy Foundation Ranch near Winslow. Free. Email info@warhorselegacy.org.

Book Talk -- Sean Fitzgibbon on his upcoming graphic novel, "What Follows is True: Crescent Hotel," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Open House -- With pets for adoption 4-7 p.m. & a screening of "The Champions," at 7 p.m., Best Friends Lifesaving Center, 210 Prairie Lane in Bentonville. Free. Reservations at bestfriends.org/nwa.

Tween Night -- That '70s Party, 7-9 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com