Golf tourney slated at Big Sugar in Pea Ridge

PEA RIDGE -- Tee'd Off at Pancreatic Cancer is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 29 on Big Sugar Golf Course in Pea Ridge.

"We are organizing this event in place of our usual Cowboy Up for a Cure to offer a more socially distanced gathering," according to Jennifer Allison, explaining the inaugural golf tournament for Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Several companies have provided donations including from Pabst, Sazerac, Pepsi, Tyson and the Kingsford team at Clorox to put on the event.

There are corporate sponsorships available for $500 and $1,000. Entry is $400 for a four-person scramble play. There are $100 hole sponsorships available.

Lunch and beverages are provided; there will be goody bags for the first 25 teams to enter. There will be multiple prizes awarded.

Contact Allison by email at jallison@pancanvounteer.org to register by Oct. 22.

Checks may be made out to PanCan, CC payment available upon request. For information, contact Allison at 479-202-3749 or Lee Dixon at 479-925-0292 or by email at ldixon@pabst.com.