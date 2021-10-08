Gravette library director discusses Laubach Way to Reading program

GRAVETTE -- Karen Benson, director of the Gravette Public Library, spoke to members of the Gravette Lions Club on Sept. 21.

Benson shared details about the Laubach Way to Reading program, which club members have subscribed to and will use to help tutor students in learning to read.

Benson said that the library recently spent $997 on adult literacy materials, with funds coming from a $30,000 covid grant awarded to the library. Teachers manuals are available on four levels, and the library is providing a meeting place and the technology for the Lions to learn the program. Club members are meeting at the library from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. each Tuesday. When their training is completed, they will be able to offer adult literacy instruction.

Club president Linda Damron presented pins to Benson for recruiting a member who had remained a member for a year and a day and to Al Blair for earning a Diamond Centennial award.

Club members are working on a newspaper article to inform area residents about their human foosball court at Pop Allum Park and possibly recruit area clubs to participate in a tournament. Membership was emphasized at the club's recent White Cane Day fundraiser as members invited visitors at their booths to consider joining. President Damron thanked those who participated in the fundraiser and announced that $256 was collected to assist with Lions Club projects.

A report was given on the September food drive, and it was suggested that club members might consider helping Bright Futures with their backpack filling project again this fall. Members voted to donate $50 to the Mad Hatters and a reminder was issued about the club's planned cleanup day at Hillcrest Cemetery on Oct. 23.

Club members recently met and recalibrated their eye testing equipment. Eye tests for pre-K and kindergarten students at Glenn Duffy Elementary School will be given Oct. 20-21.

Snooky Garrett and Sue Rice will continue to collect pennies and eyeglasses donated at area receptacles. Materials have been received for the annual Peace Poster Contest which will again be coordinated by member Cela Gaytan.

Member Don Dunn suggested offering helicopter rides as a possible fundraiser for the club. He reported that they had been a popular activity sponsored by a club he previously attended. Members agreed to investigate the possibility.