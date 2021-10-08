HIGH SCHOOL OVERALL TOP 10 capsules

NO. 1 BRYANT AT LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Quigley-Cox Stadium, Little Rock

COACHES Bryant: Buck James; Little Rock Central: George Shelton

RECORDS Bryant 4-1, 2-0 7A-Central; Little Rock Central Central 0-5, 0-2 7A-Central

NOTEWORTHY The teams didn't play in 2020 because of covid-19. ... It's been quite some time since Central beat Bryant. Since dropping a 23-14 decision to the Tigers in 2006, the Hornets have won the past 13 games between the two. ... Bryant's last loss in conference play was in 2018 (to North Little Rock). ... Central's last victory overall came in the first round of the playoffs a year ago against Fayetteville. ... Bryant running back Chris Gannaway is averaging 6.5 yards per carry.

NO. 2 CABOT AT NO. 3 CONWAY

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE John McConnell Stadium, Conway

COACHES Cabot: Scott Reed; Conway: Keith Fimple

RECORDS Cabot 5-0, 2-0 7A-Central; Conway 4-1, 2-0 7A-Central

NOTEWORTHY The winner will either be tied for first place or lead the 7A-Central Conference standings by the end of the night. ... Conway has won nine of the previous 11 games with Cabot, including a 52-49 shootout last season at Panther Stadium. ... Cabot's Braden Jay has caught 25 passes for 594 yards and 8 touchdowns. ... The Wampus Cats' victory over No. 6 North Little Rock was their first in six years. ... The Panthers travel to Little Rock Central next before hosting No. 1 Bryant on Oct. 22.

ROGERS HERITAGE AT NO. 4 BENTONVILLE

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Tiger Stadium, Bentonville

COACHES Rogers Heritage: Steve Hoofkin; Bentonville: Jody Grant

RECORDS Rogers Heritage 0-5, 0-2 7A-West; Bentonville 4-1, 2-0 7A-West

NOTEWORTHY A win by either team could extend or snap a long streak. ... Bentonville has won 34 consecutive 7A-West games while Heritage has lost 27 conference outings in a row. ... Both teams have running backs who rank among the top 15 in the state in rushing. The Tigers' Josh Ficklin is third with 854 yards on the ground while the War Eagles' Eli Craig is No. 14 with 640 yards. ... Bentonville has never lost to Heritage (13-0). The Tigers have outscored the War Eagles 234-14 in their past four games.

NO. 5 PULASKI ACADEMY AT WHITE HALL

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Bulldog Stadium, White Hall

COACHES Pulaski Academy: Anthony Lucas; White Hall: Bobby Bolding

RECORDS Pulaski Academy 4-1, 1-0 5A-Central; White Hall 5-1, 2-0 5A-Central

NOTEWORTHY White Hall will try to knock off Class 5A's top team after taking down then-No. 2 Little Rock Christian a week ago. ... The Bulldogs have the state's top-rated scoring defense (3.8 points per game) while Pulaski Academy averages 55.6 points, tops in Arkansas. ... Bruins quarterback Charlie Fiser is 99 of 183 for 1,611 yards with 21 touchdowns. ... White Hall has lost five straight games to Pulaski Academy since earning a 50-43 victory in 2006.

NO. 6 NORTH LITTLE ROCK AT LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Gryphon Stadium, Little Rock

COACHES North Little Rock: Randy Sandefur; Little Rock Southwest: Darryl Patton

RECORDS North Little Rock 4-1, 1-1 7A-Central; Little Rock Southwest 1-4, 0-2 7A-Central

NOTEWORTHY North Little Rock is hoping to bounce back after losing is first game of the season last week. ... This will be the initial meeting between the two after the 2020 contest was canceled. ... Southwest is playing the third of four consecutive ranked teams. The Gryphons lost to No. 3 Conway and No. 2 Cabot in their previous two. They'll play No. 1 Bryant on Oct. 15. ... North Little Rock's Johnny Lewis has 18 catches for 299 yards and 3 touchdowns.

RUSSELLVILLE AT NO. 7 LAKE HAMILTON

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Wolf Stadium, Pearcy

COACHES Russellville: Dave Wheeler; Lake Hamilton: Tommy Gilleran

RECORDS Russellville 3-2, 1-1 6A-West; Lake Hamilton 5-0, 2-0 6A-West

NOTEWORTHY The 9.2 points Lake Hamilton allows weekly is the fifth-best mark in the state. ... Russellville lost a 43-42 overtime thriller in last year's game with the Wolves. The Cyclones have won three of the past five matchups. ... Three of Lake Hamilton's final four games will be away from home. ... The Cyclones have Greenwood and Little Rock Parkview in back-to-back weeks after tonight's game. ... Running back Tevin Hughes has scored seven rushing touchdowns for the Wolves.

NO. 8 FAYETTEVILLE AT FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Jim Rowland Stadium, Fort Smith

COACHES Fayetteville: Casey Dick; Fort Smith Southside: Kim Dameron

RECORDS Fayetteville 3-2, 2-0 7A-West; Fort Smith Southside 0-5, 0-2 7A-West

NOTEWORTHY Southside is riding a nine-game losing streak dating back to last season. The Mavericks' last victory came on Oct. 16, 2020, against Rogers Heritage. ... Fayetteville has beaten Southside six consecutive times since losing 48-45 in 2010. ... Both teams' quarterbacks have thrown for well over 1,000 yards each. Fayetteville's Bladen Fike has 1,519 yards passing, and Southside's David Sorg has managed 1,271 yards. ... Fayetteville hosts No. 4 Bentonville next week.

NO. 9 FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE AT LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

COACHES Fort Smith Northside: Mike Falleur; Little Rock Catholic: John Fogleman

RECORDS Fort Smith Northside 4-1, 1-1 7A-Central; Little Rock Catholic 0-5, 0-2 7A-Central

NOTEWORTHY The last time Northside played Catholic at War Memorial Stadium, it left with a 24-21 loss after the Rockets scored on a touchdown pass with less than three minutes left. ... The teams have split the past 10 meetings. ... Northside has run for 1,451 yards on the season compared to just 143 for Catholic. ... The Rockets' Preston Scott has thrown for 863 yards and five touchdowns. ... The Grizzlies have No. 3 Conway, No. 6 North Little Rock and No. 2 Cabot over the next three weeks.

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW AT NO. 10 BENTON

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Panther Stadium, Benton

COACHES Little Rock Parkview: Brad Bolding; Benton: Brad Harris

RECORDS Little Rock Parkview 3-2, 1-1 6A-West; Benton 4-1, 2-0 6A-West

NOTEWORTHY A victory by Parkview puts it squarely back in contention for the 6A-West title. ... Benton has scored 40 points or more in each of its last four games, not to mention eclipsing the 60-point mark twice during that span. ... Panthers wideout Cam Harris has hauled in 27 passes for 519 yards and 7 touchdowns. He had more than 200 yards receiver last week vs. Siloam Springs. ... Parkview running back James Jointer averages nearly nine yards every time he gets a carry.