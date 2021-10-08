Happy birthday: Your talents are needed, and you can get top dollar for them once you figure out how to position yourself. A mentor and a plan will take you far. You'll feel worthy of the love floating your way at the year's end, and you have so much to give; this is an honest and sweet connection with lasting potential.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): People have different rules. Even close friends may not completely understand yours. There will be infractions. They happen out of misunderstanding, not an intent to offend.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You'll be attracted to people and situations outside your usual pattern. You might dismiss the idea of a "type" altogether, since it's based on your past and you're more interested in creating a new future.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Your vision of a luxurious life is unique, but there are people with similar goals. Find them so you can help and support one another. The kinship will invigorate your plans.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You are drawn to people who have a sense of humor and the confidence to use it. Humor is always a risk. As the professionals know, it doesn't always land, but you respect the attempts.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): New responsibilities will be laid at your feet as though they were a gift, and maybe they are. You have more fun in work mode anyway, and it's like this job was custom made for you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You see so many around you who don't act on their beliefs. That's because change takes energy. You have plenty of it today, and you'll apply it in a way that inspires others to do the same.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You'll think strategically and outwit those who act on selfish impulse. Impulsiveness is not categorically wrong, but it works best when the larger aims and the overall picture are ever in view.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Mingle with those whose credentials and connections could plug beautifully into your plans. Keep sharing until you find the ones who have overlapping mutual interests.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Delegating well is not about telling people what to do so much as matching the right people to the job. This requires listening and observing carefully to really understand the talents and needs of the contenders.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll let go of what you don't need. Getting rid of things creates a vacuum. Spaces fill. So the real trick is in letting them fill with the sacred and expansive instead of the common and cluttered.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You work as well in an ensemble as you do as a solo artist, and you'll get the chance to switch between these two modes. It's just one more example of how your life is falling into beautiful balance.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Because you're a part of the natural world, too, you have an instinct for recognizing when things are ripe. The opportunity dangles before you, sweet and ready. Pluck it and enjoy.