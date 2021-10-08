• Joy Hofmeister, a Republican elected as Oklahoma's state school superintendent in 2014, says she is switching parties and will run as a Democrat against Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt in 2022 after repeated clashes with Stitt over the state's response to covid-19 in schools.

• Samuel Brown, 33, of San Diego, accused of handing a Fountain Valley, Calif., bank teller a note demanding money and then fleeing with a "large amount of cash," was arrested when he tried to rob the same branch the next morning, police said.

• Andre Bauma, a ranger at Congo's Virunga National Park who helped rescue Ndakasi, a mountain gorilla who was 2 months old when her mother was gunned down by militiamen and who later famously posed as another ranger took a selfie, called it a privilege to care for her after she died at 14 from a long illness.

• Gregory Valentine, 61, of Donaldsonville, La., faces reckless driving and other counts after he swerved his dump truck to avoid a school bus in Belle Chasse but hit and seriously injured a 9-year-old who had just gotten off the bus, state police said.

• Joseph Santiago, 33, a Special Forces soldier stationed at Fort Campbell, Ky., has been charged with murder and injuring an unborn child in the death of his pregnant wife, Meghan Santiago, in what the base described as a domestic violence case.

• Bill de Blasio, the mayor of New York City, said libraries will be even more accessible after the city's three library systems announced they will no longer charge late fees and will waive existing fines for overdue books and other materials.

• Kamilla Slayton began an online fundraising campaign to cover medical bills for her 20-year-old sister, Laiha Slayton, who was badly burned when she jumped into a thermal pool at Yellowstone National Park in a failed bid to rescue her dog, which had run into the hot spring.

• Nanette Cook, a City Council member in Lafayette, La., said people need to think twice about releasing balloons for memorials or celebrations after the council voted to condemn such releases, which have caused eight power failures in the city over the past year.

• Guy Williams, owner of Music City Party Tub, was told to stop pulling his mobile hot tub through the downtown entertainment district of Nashville, Tenn., after city officials said he didn't have a proper public pool permit.