Jackrabbits (5-0) off and running

Lonoke is feeling good about its perfect run after five games, but Coach Harry Wright isn't quite ready for his team to start patting themselves on their backs.

The Jackrabbits are about to hit the meat of their 4A-2 Conference schedule, beginning tonight with a trip to a place Wright called "extremely tough" to win at.

"And on top of that, it's homecoming for them," he said in reference to Southside Batesville (3-2, 1-1), which is set to host Lonoke at 7 p.m. on Stewart Field. "I'm sure it'll be packed, and it's a pretty good drive for us. It's going to be a good game, and we're going to have to play really well to win it."

Wright's group has played well enough over the first half of the season to put themselves in an elite category.

Lonoke (5-0, 2-0) is one of only five teams in Class 4A that have yet to lose. Its third-year coach is pleased with how they've maneuvered their way to victories despite not playing to the level he feels their capable of reaching. Still, Wright's not oblivious to what his group has been able to do thus far.

The Jackrabbits' current mark is their best since 2000, and they've won games in different manners – in blowouts as well as close ones.

"Obviously, it feels good to be 5-0, but we've still got some things we've got to get fixed on our end," Wright said. "That's something that we've kind of focused on this week, especially offensively. I don't think we've played as well as we need to over the last couple of weeks to be honest. It's just like everybody else, though, because we've kind of had to deal with some injuries, and guys not being able to practice.

"I think that kind of set us back a little bit. But now, those guys are back, and we've had a pretty good week of practice so hopefully we can get things going on that side of the ball. Now on the flip side of that, I think we're playing as good as we ever have defensively since I've been here."

Lonoke has allowed 14 points or less in three of its games, which is something that happened twice last season. Wright noted that the Jackrabbits have gotten strong pushes out of their defensive linemen, led by Ayden Rowton and Taylor Coffey. The tandem combined for eight sacks in Lonoke's 36-14 victory over Heber Springs two weeks ago.

Those two, not to mention several others, will surely be needed against Southside, which hasn't had any trouble moving the ball or putting up points. The Southerners, out of their Gun-T offense, average nearly 32 points and have a legit run-pass threat in quarterback Landen Haas. The senior, who missed the final six games of 2020 because of a broken clavicle, has accounted for 12 total touchdowns in the past three games, most of which have occurred on the ground.

"This is my third time playing them since I've been here, but the one thing they've always had is really physical guys up front," Wright explained. "And what they do offensively really fits the kids they have, who are physical, strong and big. They like to run the ball, and they don't try to hide it.

"It's not necessarily a smoking mirrors deal. You know they're going to run it. It's just a matter of whether you're going to stop it or not. They're going to do what they do, and they've done it really well."

Defending players like Haas and wingback Jacob Dunn is critical to Lonoke's success, according to Wright. That pair gave Clinton fits during a 35-20 victory a week ago and helped pin Class 4A No. 4 Stuttgart on the ropes before the Ricebirds overcame an 11-point, fourth-quarter deficit to win 21-18. However, Wright feels that the Jackrabbits have to be consistent throughout if they're going to remain undefeated.

"We've got to execute better than what we have," he said. "There's been times where we've looked really good, but then there's times where we've fallen off and had some lulls. We've got to be more physical than they are, too, and that's the key to the game overall.

"I still don't feel like we've clicked on all three phases yet, either. Yeah, we're 5-0, and everybody's been telling the guys how good they are, but we haven't played to our potential yet. One area may look good, and then the others not so much. We've got to get all three phases rolling."