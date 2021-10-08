Jackson: UAM will take wins

Hud Jackson needed to vent a little bit.

Jackson, in his 10th year as the head football coach of the University of Arkansas-Monticello, has heard the talk about the Boll Weevils barely beating three teams with a combined 1-14 record.

He is also aware that his team has been outscored 103-38 in two games against teams with winning records.

Jackson said he doesn't care what people outside the UAM program think.

"A win's a win," Jackson said after the Boll Weevils defeated winless Southwest Oklahoma State 18-16 last Saturday in the mud at Willis "Convoy" Leslie Cotton Boll Stadium. "I'm not all about being pretty. It's all about just getting a win. I don't care how you do it."

Jackson, who has doubled as UAM's athletic director since July, is 37-67 as head coach, but the Boll Weevils can claim a 20-20 mark over Jackson's past 40 games with a victory Saturday in Alva, Okla., against Northwest Oklahoma State.

"I've been around this for a long time," Jackson said. "Some of them guys, when they win, it's easy for them. It's never going to be easy for us at UAM. It's just not who we are.

"We've always got to work harder than everybody else because we have less than everybody else. And that's just how it is.

"So, I'm really tired of answering the dang question. ... We're going to win, wherever how we need to do it. I'm happy getting a win.

"We're 3-2, and there's a lot of people in our conference that are not."

Jackson said he loves it in Monticello, but the Boll Weevils are at a disadvantage.

"We've got a great university here," Jackson said. "But until we do some things different, and we're trying to, people have got to understand that.

"To get a win is a win. I'm excited about it."

UAM has an opportunity to be 4-2 with a victory over an 0-5 NWOSU team that is coming off a 64-17 loss to Ouachita Baptist.

Jackson said the Boll Weevils will have to travel better on this 545-mile trip than it did in its previous Oklahoma venture, which resulted in a 45-20 loss to Oklahoma Baptist.

"We've got to focus on us, and focus on traveling well and traveling smart," Jackson said. "It's always a concern when you go to Northwest Oklahoma. It's a long trip."

Jackson said NWOSU is better than its record indicates, pointing to an overtime loss two weeks ago against 4-1 East Central (Okla.) as an example.

UAM is 1-3 in four previous trips to Alva, including a 28-o loss to the Rangers in 2019.

"We tell our guys all the time, some of the teams we're playing, their records are not very good, but the teams they are playing, their records are good.

"It's not that they are bad football teams, it's just that they've played some of the better teams in the conference."

Polling places

Three Great American Conference teams appear in both of the recognized Division II football polls.

Henderson State (5-0) is No. 9 in the American Football Coaches Association Top 25, with Ouachita Baptist (4-1) at No. 12 and Harding (4-1) coming in at 21.

Harding is the top GAC team in the d2football.com Top 25, checking in at No. 8, with OBU at No 12 with Henderson making its first appearance -- at No. 21.

Henderson on top

Henderson State beat Southeast Oklahoma 27-24 last Saturday behind two clutch field goals by junior kicker Temo Martinez and an efficient performance from sixth-year senior quarterback Adam Morse.

Martinez kicked a 33-yard third-quarter field goal to put the Reddies up 24-21 in Durant, Okla., and then hit what turned out to be the game-winner, a 36-yard field goal with 9:25 to play in the fourth quarter.

Morse, who recovered from a three-interception first quarter the previous week against Southern Arkansas, hit 22 of 27 for 195 yards and 2 touchdowns while rushing for a team-high 46 yards.

"He played really good," Maxfield said of Morse. "The big thing is we didn't have any turnovers. You go on the road playing an undefeated team, you've got to take care of the ball. And we did that."

Maxfield was not as impressed with the fact that Henderson is undefeated and one game clear of four other teams in the GAC.

"It feels like it did the week before," Maxfield said of Henderson's 5-0 start. "As long as it took to get here, it can all change quickly."

Next up, ECU

Henderson State is 5-0 for the first since 2016 and the Reddies can improve to 6-0 for the first time since 2014 with a victory over an East Central (Okla.) team that is one of the surprising stories of the season.

ECU (4-1) has won four consecutive games since losing its season-opener 28-0 at Harding.

The Tigers fell behind 21-0 in the first quarter vs. Bisons, then held Harding to one touchdown the rest of the way.

The Tigers have outscored the competition 111-57 in four consecutive victories.

"Nobody's really talked about them, but I promise you I'm talking about them this week," Henderson State Coach Scott Maxfield said. "We talked about them yesterday, we'll talk about them today, and we'll talk about them all week."

One question mark about ECU is the absence of senior running back Ontario Douglas from the depth chart after Douglas (73-391, 2) did not play in last week's 38-21 victory over Southern Arkansas in Ada.

Redshirt sophomore Miles Davis (16-78 rushing, 3 TDs) and freshman Nemier Herod (11-80) filled in more than capably against SAU.

"They've got a young team ... they think they can win anywhere," Maxfield said. "A lot of these kids never played against the Reddies. They don't know us from Adam. They're going to come in here ready to go.

"We're expecting the best East Central can bring. That's what we're preparing for."

Uncle TJ

OBU senior running back TJ Cole rushed 9 times for 80 yards and a 25-yard touchdown before going to the sidelines in the Tigers' 64-17 victory last Saturday over Northwestern Oklahoma in Arkadelphia.

Cole (91-586, 5 TDs) is second behind SAU freshman Jariq Scales in GAC rushing yards through five games.

Cole said he enjoyed watching the progress of OBU freshman backs Kendel Givens, Xaylon Falls and Isaac Edwards, who combined to score seven touchdowns against the Rangers.

He said he has tried to take the younger guys under his wing.

"I'm more like an uncle," Cole said of his influence over the younger backs. "I just try to answer all their questions, make sure they're not lost."

That's a winner

Arkansas Tech (1-4, 1-4 GAC) broke into the victory column with a 51-41 victory over Southern Nazarene in Bethany, Okla.

University of Arkansas transfer quarterback Jack Lindsey passed for 247 yards and 3 touchdowns, and Lindsey rushed 6 times for 32 yards and 1 score to lead the Wonder Boys.

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Joyrian Chase (5-78, 1) is establishing himself as Lindsey's go-to target with 16 catches the past three games.

"Guys starting to make plays finally," ATU Coach Kyle Shipp said. "Joyrian's really coming on, and Jack's really playing a lot better."

Shipp said Chase is the type of receiver who could leave Tech as one of the top receivers in the program's history.

"He's the type that going to catch 75-to-100 yards per game," Shipp said.

We know you

Both Arkansas Tech and Harding stayed at the same hotel -- Hyatt Place Oklahoma City Airport -- last Friday night in preparation for their Saturday games against opponents from Oklahoma.

Tech had a 15-minute bus ride to reach Bethany, where it played Southern Nazarene.

Harding had a 35-mile trip from Oklahoma City to Shawnee, where it played Oklahoma Baptist.

Neither school knew the other was staying at the hotel, but Tech Coach Kyle Shipp said it turned out to be a pleasant experience.

Shipp said he enjoyed seeing the players interact in the lobby, share meeting space and simply get to know each other in a noncompetitive setting.

"It was a real good way to build camaraderie between the two programs," Shipp said. "I think it's something we should do more often."

"It was a unique experience," Harding Coach Paul Simmons said.

More News By the numbers 2 Kickoffs returned for touchdowns by Ouachita Baptist freshman Xaylon Falls 4 Number of OBU running backs who scored touchdowns in last week’s 64-17 victory over Northeastern Oklahoma State 8 Touchdowns scored by OBU running backs vs. NWOSU 12 Rushing touchdowns by OBU freshman running back Kendel Givens 21 Carries for OBU freshman running back Isaac Edwards, who rushed for 190 yards and 2 touchdowns to earn GAC Offensive Player of the Week honors 37 Points scored in the second quarter by Arkansas Tech in its 51-41 win over Southern Nazarene in Bethany, Okla. 40 Receptions on the season by Henderson State’s L’liott Curry 280 Yards of total offense by Arkansas Tech quarterback Jack Lindsey, who passed for 3 touchdowns and rushed for 1 39:29 Time of possession for Harding in 31-7 win over Oklahoma Baptist at Shawnee, Okla. 1,090 Roundtrip bus miles for the University of Arkansas-Monticello on its trip to Alva, Okla. 1,369 Passing yards by Henderson State quarterback Adam Morse

Temo Martinez

Adam Morse