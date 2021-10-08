Kiffin not shy using analytics

FAYETTEVILLE -- Much has been made of the analytics employed by Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin throughout his Ole Miss tenure.

Last year, the Rebels were 4 of 4 on fourth-down conversions during a wild 63-48 home loss to No. 2 Alabama.

Last week, Ole Miss converted its first two fourth-down tries then failed on three in a row to help No. 1 Alabama build a 28-0 lead at halftime in a 42-21 win. The Crimson Tide scored touchdowns after each of the three failed fourth-down plays.

University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman was asked about the likelihood of having to defend the Rebels on four downs on Saturday and his approach to analytics.

"I think Coach Kiffin's gone for it a little over five times a game on fourth down and only punted nine times, so obviously he's -- I don't want to speak for him -- but I'm assuming he looks at that maybe a little more than I do," Pittman said.

While the Rebels have made 14 of an FBS-high 19 fourth-down attempts, Arkansas has made 2 of 4 fourth-down tries for less than one attempt per game.

"A lot of my decisions go on feel of the game and things of that nature, and what's the score and how's our defense playing, all those types of things," Pittman said. "And I'm sure that goes into [Kiffin's] mind too. He's probably a little bit smarter with his analytics than I am."

Penalty plan

The Razorbacks and Rebels are two of the most penalized teams in the nation.

Arkansas ranks 124th among 130 FBS teams with 83.2 penalty yards per game, while Ole Miss is worse, last in the SEC and 129th nationally with 93.8 penalty yards per game.

After racking up 13 flags for 101 yards in penalties last week, plus two more that were offset by Georgia penalties and three that were declined, Coach Sam Pittman tried to zero in tighter on the causes.

"We just went over our reports with our staff and they're relaying it to the players, and we're pulling players off when we have penalties that we see or they call," Pittman said on Wednesday. "We're just doing some things as individuals with wide receiver blocking and so forth. A lot of watching the ball on the D-line.

"Just trying to emphasize that more in individual work where you can learn more than team because you have your own individual unit and can set up drills and try to get those things corrected."

Takeaway tales

Arkansas has not lost a fumble all season and has not committed a turnover since Texas safety B.J. Foster's interception early in the second half of Week 2's 40-21 win over the Longhorns.

The Razorbacks have a plus 0.8 turnover margin per game, which is tied for 23rd in the FBS. The ball has bounced in Arkansas' direction, as the Hogs have eight fumbles but have recovered each one or the ball has gone out of bounds.

The Razorbacks' two turnovers, on KJ Jefferson interceptions thrown against Rice and Texas, are tied for the second-lowest in the nation with Air Force, Louisiana-Monroe, Nevada, Oregon, Stanford and Western Michigan. Michigan leads the nation with only one turnover.

The Razorbacks have one takeaway in the last three games, cornerback Montaric Brown's diving interception in the fourth quarter of a 20-10 win over Texas A&M. Arkansas has fallen into a tie for 71st with six takeaways gained.

Two of the last three Arkansas games have not included a turnover, its home game against Georgia Southern and Saturday's loss at Georgia.

Parodi's part

Nathan Parodi took over as the kickoff returner last week following AJ Green's muffed fair catch that Parodi recovered at the Arkansas 7.

The 5-9 junior from Austin (Texas) Lake Travis has also been returning punts after Greg Brooks Jr.'s muff at the Razorbacks' 4-yard line against Texas.

Coach Sam Pittman said he likes the team's other returners, but Parodi is providing what Arkansas needs as the deep man.

"Right now it's Parodi's job," Pittman said. "He's done a really good job with it. We haven't really had on punt returns a look where you're going, 'Man, with a 10-flat kid or a 10.2 100-meter guy we score a touchdown there.'

"I think Parodi's doing a nice job of catching it and trying to steal first downs ... and I have a lot of trust in him back there."

Pittman said Georgia was intentionally kicking off with a high arc and landing it inside the 5 yard line with the intent of pinning returners inside the 20.

"I think I saw seven or eight guys inside the 25 when we caught the first kickoff [and] that's not good," he said.

Green returned the first kickoff to the 17-yard line and Arkansas started at the 7 after his muff, leading to a blocked punt in the end zone to give the Bulldogs a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.

Series dispute

The Arkansas records maintain the Razorbacks hold a 37-27-1 record in the series with Ole Miss.

The Rebels' records say Arkansas' leading margin is 36-28-1, including two vacated Ole Miss wins for NCAA violations that would make it 36-30-1.

At dispute is the 1914 game, won 13-7 on the field by Ole Miss. Arkansas officials claimed the Rebels used an ineligible player, an allegation Ole Miss denied, and awarded themselves a forfeit victory.

Hog trivia

What was the score at the end of regulation in Arkansas' 58-56 seven-overtime victory at Ole Miss on Nov. 3, 2001?

Stat chat

The Razorbacks dropped to No. 54 in the FBS in total offense (417.2 ypg) after being held to 162 yards by Georgia. They are No. 18 in rushing (224.6 ypg), No. 98 in passing (192.6 ypg), No. 30 in passing efficiency (155.69) and No. 70 in scoring with 28.6 points per game.

On the other side of the ball, Arkansas is No. 9 in total defense (280.0 ypg), No. 81 against the run (150.2), No. 2 against the pass (129.8), No. 3 in pass defense efficiency (90.09) and No. 32 in scoring defense (19.0).

Trivia answer

The Razorbacks and Rebels were tied at 17-17 at the end of regulation in their seven-overtime game after Ole Miss quarterback Eli Manning directed a late touchdown drive capped by his 4-yard touchdown pass to Jason Armstead with 4:54 remaining.

Moss segment

Ole Miss receiver Braylon Sanders got a prime-time mention during the "Monday Night Football" telecast this week from Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss.

Sanders made a twisting one-hand catch on a back-shoulder throw on the sideline against Alabama cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis on Saturday that earned the top spot on the "You Got Mossed" segment.

Sanders said he didn't watch the segment live but heard about it immediately.

"People were calling my phone and texting me about it," Sanders said. "But I ended up seeing it, and it was cool to see Randy Moss talk about me like that. Just a legend speaking on my name is great."

Plumlee's place

Ole Miss Catch Lane Kiffin was asked on Monday about more involvement of receiver John Rhys Plumlee into game plans. Plumlee was a Freshman All-American in 2019 when he rushed for an Ole Miss freshman record 1,023 yards and 16 touchdowns after taking over at quarterback for Matt Corral. Now he's a junior backup to ace slot receiver Dontario Drummond.

"Those questions don't come as much when you score all the time," Kiffin said. "So, fair question, and it's tough to be in positions and you're backing up Drummond, one of our best players, so it's not ideal for him.

"He was backing up one of the best quarterbacks in the country and now is backing up one of the best slots. So, not ideal for him."