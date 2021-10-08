LIVE! in NWA: Earl & Them, plus live music all over NWA

Fayetteville rock icons Earl & Them perform with guests Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice at 6 p.m. today for Happy Hour at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. $8. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

ELSEWHERE

• Tween Night: That 70s Party is a retro-themed party night just for tweens: 5th-9th graders. The party is presented by the Crystal Bridges Teen Council at 7 p.m. today at Crystal Bridges Museum, 600 Museum Way in Bentonville. Free. 418-5700; crystalbridges.org.

• Randall Shreve performs at 5 p.m. today; and Statehouse Electric performs at 5 p.m. Saturday at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs. Free. 363-4187; gotahold.beer.

•100 Proof & Friends ($10) performs at 9:30 p.m. today; and Tanner Usrey ($12-$15) performs with Jordan Nix at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Larry Mitchell performs at 6:30 p.m. today; and Tim Eriksen performs at 6:30 p.m. Saturday as part of the Fall Music on the Mountain series at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive in Fayetteville. $15. 443-4531; mountsequoyah.org.

• Charles Wesley Godwin ($15-$20) performs at 8 p.m. today at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Maud Crawford performs at 7 p.m. today; and 412 West performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Tontitown Winery, 335 N. Barrington Road in Springdale. Free. 361-8700; facebook.com/TontitownWinery.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn at jmurphy@nwadg.com.