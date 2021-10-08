Meet in person, Quorum Court told

HOT SPRINGS -- Last week's expiration of the 60-day emergency Gov. Asa Hutchinson declared July 29 ended the Garland County Quorum Court's legal authority to conduct business electronically, the county said, requiring justices of the peace to be in the county courtroom if they want their votes counted.

The county's legislative body held its first all-virtual meeting in spring 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Quorum Court resumed in-person meetings that summer and later allowed JPs to participate remotely. The county took away the remote option in early July, when the delta variant was fueling a resurgence of the virus.

That resurgence led to Hutchinson's July 29 emergency declaration, prompting the county to reinstate the virtual attendance option for JPs the following day.

The county said last week that Act 56 of 2021 gives the Quorum Court the authority to conduct virtual meetings during an emergency declaration. Enacted in February, the law amended the state's Freedom of Information Act to allow open public meetings to be held by electronic means during an emergency declaration issued under the state's Emergency Services Act of 1973.

The joint meeting of the Quorum Court Human Resources and Public Health, Welfare and Safety committees Sept. 27 was the last Quorum Court meeting that included the virtual option.

"Unless there's another emergency declaration, there will be no further Zoom participation in quorum court and committee meetings," said a message the county posted Sept. 27 on its website.

Hutchinson's July declaration was narrower than the series of declarations in effect from March 2020 through last May. It activated the Emergency Management Assistance Compact that gives the state access to health care workers and health care facilities in other states and suspended statutes and rules related to the licensure of health care workers.

The county said last week that Act 56 only requires a declared emergency for the Quorum Court to conduct meetings by electronic means. The basis for the declaration has no bearing on the authority to conduct electronic meetings, the county said.

The expiration of the emergency declaration also ended the virtual option for the Hot Springs Board of Directors, City Attorney Brian Albright said Monday.

"If they want to vote on an issue that's on the floor, they have to be physically present," he said of directors' participation in future business meetings.

City directors had been able to participate in business meetings and vote on agenda items remotely for more than a year, provided their virtual attendance was required to establish a quorum. An ordinance the board unanimously adopted on Aug. 3 allows directors to participate and vote remotely, even if their virtual presence isn't required to conduct business.

The virtual option is limited to meetings held during public health emergencies as declared by executive order of the governor, a provision the board added after several directors said the ordinance's original text was too broad.

