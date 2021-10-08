Mounties hope to rebound from bad loss

One of the challenges facing coaches is in trying to prevent one bad loss from turning into two or three losses.

A handful of teams are faced with that dilemma including Rogers, which was 3-0 heading into a 7A-West Conference game at Rogers. That perfect record evaporated quickly into the night air at Harmon Field as the Bulldogs pounced on the Mounties, 48-13. The game was essentially over at halftime with quarterback Bladen Fike running for a score and connecting for six touchdowns with three different receivers.

The question tonight is how will Rogers respond after its first defeat?

The Mounties will at least be home when Bentonville West comes calling in a pivotal game for seedings in postseason play. Bentonville West (3-2, 1-1) turned a 42-20 loss at home to Fayetteville to begin conference play into a 40-0 beatdown of Springdale High last week at Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium. Sophomore quarterback Jake Casey threw for 198 yards, including a 58-yard touchdown pass to junior Ty Durham to give the Wolverines a 26-0 lead in the third quarter. Carson Morgan spurred the running game with two long touchdown bursts against the Bulldogs.

The Wolverines are still young but they can be feisty and ill-tempered like their namesakes when threatened.

Rogers is the more experienced team but the Mounties helped seal their fate last week with turnovers and penalties against Fayetteville. The mistakes began on the first series when Rogers fumbled after crossing midfield against the Bulldogs. Fike then dropped a 25-yard touchdown pass into the arms of Jalen Blackburn, who added a 27-yard catch a few minutes later.

Rogers has the ability to score points, like the Mounties did three weeks ago during a 47-14 win at Fort Smith Southside. Quarterback Noah Goodshield and running back Josh Shepherd lead a balanced offense that includes a number of playmakers.

So, the question remains how will Rogers respond after a bad loss at Fayetteville?

Mountaineers are good at hunting and I suspect they'll bag themselves some wolverines as they climb their way back up the ladder in the 7A-West Conference standings.

Rick's Picks Rogers

OTHER GAMES

Other games involving teams from Northwest Arkansas (selections are capitalized).

CLASS 7A

Rogers Heritage at BENTONVILLE

Springdale at SPRINGDALE HAR-BER

FAYETTEVILLE at Fort Smith Southside

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE at Little Rock Catholic

CLASS 6A

Siloam Springs at GREENWOOD

Mountain Home at VAN BUREN

CLASS 5A

Clarksville at ALMA

Morrilton at FARMINGTON

Greenbrier at HARRISON

VILONIA at Pea Ridge

CLASS 4A

ELKINS at Berryville

GENTRY at Green Forest

GRAVETTE at Huntsville

SHILOH CHRISTIAN at Prairie Grove

MENA at Dover

Waldron at LAMAR

CLASS 3A

Hackett at Cedarville

Mansfield at CHARLESTON

West Fork at LAVACA

GREENLAND at Lincoln

BOONEVILLE at Mayflower

Baptist Prep at PARIS

CLASS 2A

Mountainburg at BIGELOW

Johnson County Westside at CONWAY CHRISTIAN

LAST WEEK 22-4 (84 percent)

OVERALL 101-23 (81 percent)