• Actor Woody Harrelson was involved in a physical altercation Wednesday night and struck a man who lunged at him at the rooftop bar of the Watergate Hotel, a Washington police spokesman said. No charges have been filed and the police spokesman, Dustin Sternbeck, said investigators believe Harrelson acted "in self-defense." Harrelson, 60, has been in Washington shooting an HBO series on the Nixon administration's Watergate scandal and the 1972 break-in at the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate. He plays CIA Agent E. Howard Hunt, one of the central figures in the scandal. The Wednesday incident occurred minutes after 11 p.m. at the "Top of the Gate" at the famed hotel on Virginia Avenue NW, overlooking the Potomac River. Sternbeck said a man who police believe had been drinking was taking photos of Harrelson and his daughter. The spokesman said Harrelson "approached the man and requested him to delete the photos." Sternbeck said that an argument followed and that the man "lunged at Woody Harrelson." According to a police report, Harrelson told police that the man tried to grab his neck and that he punched the man to defend himself. Police said the man then retreated to his room. Authorities said that there were many witnesses and that they are continuing to investigate. Harrelson is an Emmy award-winning actor who became a star for his work on the television series "Cheers." He has been nominated for an Oscar three times, once for best actor, and twice for best supporting actor.

• Country music star Dolly Parton, her Smoky Mountain businesses in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., and the Dollywood Foundation have raised $700,000 to help residents affected by August's catastrophic flooding in middle Tennessee. According to a Wednesday news release, Parton chose United Way of Humphreys County to receive and distribute the donation at the suggestion of her friend and fellow country music legend Loretta Lynn. More than 20 people, including a foreman at Lynn's ranch in Hurricane Mills, died in the flooding. Parton says she was compelled to help out after the support the Smokies received following the 2016 Sevier County wildfires. "I hope that this money can be put to good use to help the people of Middle Tennessee with what they need during their recovery," Parton said in a statement. During the Aug. 21 flood, more than 500 houses and 50 businesses were damaged after up to 17 inches of rain fell in less than 24 hours over the weekend in the rural county.