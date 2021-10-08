Tyson to spend $61M on Mississippi plant

Tyson Foods is investing $61 million to expand its Vicksburg, Miss., poultry plant.

The project, expected to be completed next summer, will increase production capacity and create nearly 50 jobs, the company said in a news release.

"The demand for convenient, high-quality chicken products continues to grow and there is no brand more trusted than Tyson -- we are pleased to invest in our business as we invest in the great state of Mississippi," David Bray, Tyson's group president of poultry, said in a written statement.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for infrastructure improvements. Warren County and Entergy Mississippi are also assisting with the project.

Currently, 500 people work at Tyson's Vicksburg plant, where cooked chicken products are processed for food service and retail customers. The facility has a local economic impact of $58 million a year.

Wages recently increased at the plant to at least $15 an hour .

-- Nathan Owens

Rural development session to resume

A symposium focusing on improving rural communities is set to resume after a one-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2021 Arkansas Rural Development Conference will be held Oct. 19-21 at the Red Wolf Convention Center in Jonesboro.

Hosted by the rural service division of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, the conference is open to those "interested in improving the quality of life in Arkansas' rural communities," the agency said in a news release.

The conference will include presentations from Dr. Shane Speights, dean of the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University, and other public officials, educators and subject experts.

Participants will learn about programs and services available to assist rural communities and their leaders with development, planning and revitalization efforts. Breakout sessions include broadband development in rural Arkansas, cyber-security in rural Arkansas and resources for minority-and women-owned businesses.

For more information or to register online, visit: https://bit.ly/3DjniYK.

-- Noel Oman

State index up 9.98 for 688.44 closing

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 688.44, up 9.98.

"Equities rallied for a third consecutive day led by the consumer discretionary and materials sectors as investors add to risk on reduced fears heading into the monthly payroll report due [this] morning," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.