NLR police say suspect, 18, in killing arrested in Nevada

A suspect in a capital-murder case was arrested Thursday in Las Vegas after he failed to appear at his trial and fled the state, North Little Rock police said in a news release issued Thursday evening.

Anthony Brown, 18, is charged with capital murder in the killing of 18-year-old Albert Reddick in June and is also facing aggravated robbery and battery charges, according to North Little Rock police. Brown was released on his own recognizance Sept. 7, according to Pulaski County court records.

North Little Rock investigators contacted Nevada authorities when they determined Brown was in Las Vegas. He was arrested without incident at a Las Vegas residence by the Pacific South Fugitive Task Force and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. He was then taken to a medical facility in the area for treatment of a condition not related to his arrest, according to the release.