North Little Rock woman's 'severe and prolonged beating' led to death, pathologist testifies

Ann Marie Mireles died from a "severe and prolonged beating" that fractured most of her ribs, tore her liver and left her with bloody bruises, scrapes and cuts from head to waist, one of Arkansas' top pathologists told a Pulaski County jury on Thursday during the second day of the capital murder trial of Parnell May.

May, a fifth-grade drop-out acting as his own attorney, was Mireles' boyfriend and is accused of inflicting the deadly attack. He claims that Mireles' death was not murder but an accident, telling jurors she was killed by medical efforts to revive her after a neighbor discovered the 41-year-old woman lying on the steps of the couple's North Little Rock home in December 2016.

Mireles' blood was found on May's boots and clothes when he was arrested about 12 hours after she was found. He further acknowledges that he and Mireles had engaged in a bloody fight the night before her body was found.

May contends chest compressions performed by rescuers over the space of an hour caused injuries that led her to bleed to death.

It's a theory that Dr. Stephen Erickson, who performed the autopsy, scoffed at Thursday, telling jurors that Mireles was likely dead when she was found.

Arkansas' chief deputy medical examiner and a pathologist with 28 years experience, Erickson said Mireles had more injuries than he could count, and none of them came from the efforts to save her life.

The pathologist told jurors he found marks on her body that showed she was beaten extensively with an elongated object -- prosecutors contend May used a walking cane and metal pipe -- as well as with fists and feet. Further, Mireles was punched in the face so hard that her teeth were forced through her lower lips while another heavy blow caused her liver to tear, he told jurors.

"This [beating] would have taken time and effort," Erickson said. "To me, this indicates time -- time to inflict all of these injuries -- and force."

Erickson spent about an hour laying out his findings for jurors then spent about 90 minutes under cross-examination by May, an experience the doctor said he found confusing at times. May interrogated the doctor about the amount of blood flowing through the liver and the process for filling out a death certificate, but he asked only a couple of questions about Mireles' injuries.

May showed jurors a black-and-white blown-up photo of Mireles' torn liver and asked the doctor whether there was hair on the organ, as if it had been tainted or mishandled. What May took to be hair was actually tiny blood vessels, Erickson said as he delivered step-by-step instructions on how to remove a liver for autopsy.

The only concession May could get to support his theory of Mireles' death was the pathologist's acknowledgment that heavy blood loss from her injuries contributed to her death. Also contributing were her fractured ribs, 14 out of 24, which compromised her ability to breathe, Erickson said.

Erickson could be subjected to more questioning when proceedings before Pulaski County Circuit Judge Leon Johnson resume at 9:30 a.m. today, with May beginning his defense.

May has said he intends to call Erickson back to the witness stand as well as at least one of the investigators. He's also told jurors he will testify.

Prosecutors Barbara Mariani and Melissa Brown rested their case at the end of the day Thursday.