Arrests

Fayetteville

• Dominique Williams, 30, of 3675 Serenity St. in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with sexual assault. Williams was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Thaddeus Booth, 41, of 18616 Bug Scuffle Road in West Fork, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Booth was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.