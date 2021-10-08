Northwest Arkansas LPGA Championship dates set for 2022

Officials for the Northwest Arkansas LPGA Championship have released the dates for the 2022 event at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers.

The tournament is scheduled for Sept. 23-25.

Nasa Hataoka won the 2021 tournament in September, her second win in Rogers. The tournament was the 15th anniversary of the event being played in Northwest Arkansas.

In addition to the golf, the week’s activities include a number of community-driven events, including the 5K at the LPGA, the BITE Experience and other events.

“As we celebrated our 15th anniversary, it was great to have fans back and many other activities on the course so the people of Northwest Arkansas could enjoy world class golf in person,” said tournament chairman Jay Allen. “We are grateful for the support of our many community stakeholders, long-term volunteers, and corporate partners for the past 15 years and are excited to build upon that momentum next fall.”