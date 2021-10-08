Offensive Ole Miss

FAYETTEVILLE -- Defending Matt Corral.

The University of Arkansas put on a master class in that discipline for homecoming last year. The Ole Miss quarterback produced 229 total yards -- far below his standards -- and threw six interceptions in a 33-21 loss that broke Arkansas' 12-game home losing streak in league play.

Razorbacks' defensive coordinator Barry Odom deftly employed a drop-eight zone coverage, and the Rebels could not consistently solve the scheme. Cornerback Hudson Clark had three interceptions, leading to the redshirt freshman winning the Jim Thorpe Award's national player of the week. Safety Jalen Catalon and linebacker Grant Morgan had pick-sixes and nickel back Greg Brooks Jr. had an interception deep in Arkansas territory.

Corral has vowed that won't happen again on Saturday in Oxford, Miss., if the Razorbacks drop eight into coverage.

Arkansas plans to be armed with counter-measures to the Rebels' plan of attack. Coach Sam Pittman described the parrying between Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin's offense, coordinated by Jeff Lebby, and Odom's defense as a chess match.

"We'll certainly have some new things that we'll do this year with what we did last year," Pittman said. "We've got that in the plan. ... But we can't do identically what we did last year because if we do, he'll pick us apart. We'll certainly put some wrinkles in there on defense."

Arkansas linebacker Bumper Pool recognized there will be tweaks from last year for both sides when the fast-paced Rebels are on the field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

"Obviously they have good coaches and they're going to go and make adjustments from last year," Pool said. "But we're the same defense as last year. I think we're playing at a higher level. So it's going to be a test who took last year and wanted to work on their craft."

Kiffin, charged with modernizing Alabama's offense seven years ago for Nick Saban, has emerged on the cutting edge of the run-pass option game with an up-tempo pace.

"They have one of the greatest offensive minds in football down there with Lane Kiffin and have a great quarterback in Matt Corral," Pittman said. "And really, really fine running backs and a good O-line."

Corral and the Rebels entered last week leading the country with 635 total yards per game. Alabama limited them to 291 total yards to drop Ole Miss to third with a 547-yard average.

Corral is still a strong Heisman candidate. The 6-2 junior from Ventura, Calif., has thrown 180 passes without an interception and he has a touchdown pass in 16 consecutive games, second in school history behind Chad Kelly's 22 straight games.

"He's a good quarterback," Arkansas cornerback Montaric Brown said. "I didn't get to compete with him last year, but he's a good quarterback, has good receivers. It's a good offense. He gets the ball to his receivers and he does what he has to do."

Brown missed two games with a concussion last year but he reveled in Clark's work in his place.

"I was very excited man, just seeing Hudson Clark just step up and get those three picks last year, it was exciting to watch," he said.

Corral is ninth in the nation with 342.8 total yards per game, fourth with 24 points responsible for per game, and 12th with 302.5 passing yards per game.

On top of that, the Rebels have the nation's No. 10 rushing attack, which generates 243.5 yards per game. Running backs Henry Parrish Jr., Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Connor comprise one of the best trios in the nation.

Parrish has 223 rushing yards and a touchdown and averages 6.2 yards per carry. Ealy, who ran for 112 yards on the Hogs last year, has 204 yards, a touchdown and averages 5.1 yards per carry. Ealy had an injury last week at Alabama and is questionable for Saturday's game.

Slot receiver Dontario Drummond (24 catches, 382 yards, 4 TDs) is the active SEC leader with 95.5 receiving yards per game, with teammate Jonathan Mingo (96.7) expected to be out for a significant length of time with a leg injury. Braylon Sanders (10-165, 2) and tight end Chase Rogers (7-71, 1) provide other reliable options for Corral, who has also completed 21 passes to tailbacks.

Utilizing check-down routes, largely to tight ends and running backs, could loom large for Corral.

"I think he's got a great understanding of his reads and his check-downs," Pool said. "We're going to have to run to the ball when he does check the ball down. That's kind of our mantra: Run and hit. I think that's going to have to come into play this Saturday."

Pittman made comparisons between the Ole Miss attack and Arkansas' own run-pass option approach under coordinator Kendal Briles.

"They run a very similar offense, running wise, that we do," Pittman said. "A lot of zone fills. A lot of nakeds [bootlegs] off that. A lot of stretch plays. And they run gaps like we do, so very similar running style of runs."

Pool likes how that shapes up for the Hogs.

"We're very familiar with the offense that we see a lot," he said. "I think there's certain things they do that we feel like we can get after."

Kiffin has lavished praise on Odom and the Arkansas defense for their schemes and toughness.

"I've said any time I've talked about them they're extremely well coached," Kiffin said. "Sam has done an unbelievable job. Barry should be the Broyles Award winner for what he's done from where they were defensively a few years ago."

Kiffin noted the heavy populated zone scheme has made it hard for opponents to throw over the top against the Arkansas secondary.

"They don't give up almost any explosive plays," Kiffin said. "I know there's a lot of talk about how I follow analytics, but I kind of think, whether they know this or do it on purpose, they basically play defense the way analytics would tell you.

"If you don't give up big plays and you make people pass the ball on offense, often they make a mistake, turn the ball over, get a penalty. That's why for years explosive stats have been so involved. If you get one explosive play, two explosive plays in a series how much more your touchdown percentage is."