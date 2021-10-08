Oldest Malayan tiger at Little Rock Zoo dies

The oldest Malayan tiger at the Little Rock Zoo, Liku, died Thursday, the zoo has announced.

Liku, who was 17, lived at the zoo since 2006, according to a news release from the Little Rock Zoo.

Liku was humanely euthanized after a medical exam revealed advanced kidney disease, the release stated.

He was a father to four cubs: Asmara, who still lives at the zoo, and three others who were transferred to a zoo in Seattle, making him a significant contributor to a very critically endangered species, according to the release.

At the time of the cubs' birth in 2013, there were fewer than 50 Malayan tigers living in zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the release stated.

One of Liku’s keepers, Kate Neal, said in the release, “He enjoyed swimming, smashing pumpkins, training sessions with his keepers, and of course, long naps.”

Malayan tigers are considered critically endangered because of poaching and loss of habitat, the release stated.