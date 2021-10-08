100 years ago

Oct. 8, 1921

TEXARKANA -- A young man driving a Dodge five-passenger car ran recklessly into and smashed another automobile on West Broad street this morning. He then stepped on the gas and headed his car out of the city, but was pursued by the police and captured. After being placed in jail, he gave his name as Edwin Napper, of Hico, La. The car he was using bore an El Dorado city license tag No. 575, and a telegram received from the chief of police there this afternoon said the car belonged to a resident of that town. Napper will be held until the arrival of an El Dorado officer, who the message said would be sent to take him back.

50 years ago

Oct. 8, 1971

• Clarence Cash, an investigator in the prosecuting attorney's office, said Thursday that "John Doe" warrants have been issued for three men who escaped on foot during a raid on gambling Wednesday night at the State Fair and Livestock Show. The warrants named "John Doe" because the prosecutor's office doesn't know the names of the men. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney John Butt said $5,000 was the final account of the money confiscated in the raid on two booths at the midway, which led to arrests of nine men on the spot or as they ran from the booths. Butt said $2,400 of the money was found in the shoe of one of the men arrested.

25 years ago

Oct. 8, 1996

EL DORADO -- An El Dorado man arrested last week in the robbery of a Missouri bank was charged Monday in September's lunch-hour robbery of Julie's restaurant in west Little Rock, police said. Lyndon Strickland, 45, a former Julie's employee, was arrested about noon Wednesday outside a Mercantile Bank branch in St. Peters, Mo., just west of St. Louis, police said. According to the FBI, Strickland left the bank but went back inside after a dye pack in a bag of cash exploded. Inside, Strickland fired a round into the ceiling before being arrested by St. Peters police when he tried to leave again, FBI officials said.

10 years ago

Oct. 8, 2011

• A Little Rock city employee faces a theft of property charge after a part worth several thousand dollars turned up missing at the city landfill at 10803 Ironton Cutoff Road. Stephen Underwood, 52, of Jacksonville, a service coordinator for Little Rock Fleet Services, was charged with theft of property and arrested Sept. 26, reports said. Little Rock police took a theft report at the landfill that day after employees noticed a part missing on a piece of machinery that lifts trucks. The part was valued at $3,265. The report did not specify how Underwood became a suspect.