Pine Bluff Area Church News beginning Oct. 8

KINGS HIGHWAY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2312 Fluker St., will celebrate the second anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Anthony J. Howard and Julia Howard, at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 10. Everyone is invited to join the celebration virtually on Facebook. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Brian Castle of Indiana Street Missionary Baptist Church. The celebration and tributes of the pastor and wife will continue throughout Clergy Appreciation Month in October.

A HISTORICAL MARKER DEDICATION CEREMONY for the former St. Andrews Episcopal Church – A Black Episcopal Mission, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at its former site, currently the location of the Lake Saracen Splash Park. Mayor Shirley Washington, Peter Perschbacher, state Sen. Stephanie Flowers, the Rev. Canon Jason Alexander of the Arkansas Episcopal Diocese and the Rev. Phoebe Roaf, Episcopal Bishop of West Tennessee, all will assist in the dedication ceremony. Everyone is asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Roaf will also be the guest speaker/homilist at Grace Episcopal Church, at 4101 S. Hazel St., for that Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. The community is invited to attend.

ST. JOHN AME CHURCH, 1117 W. Pullen St., will provide food boxes to those in need from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. The drive thru session will be held in front of the church on Cherry Street. State ID's are required to receive one box per family. Recipients should stay in their vehicles and open their trunks. To assist the food ministry, financial contributions may be sent to St. John AME Church-Feeding Ministry, 1117 W Pullen St., Pine Bluff, Ar. 71601, or electronically through Givelify St John AME Pine Bluff. To volunteer, contact Pearl Matlock at pearl1948@sbcglobal.net.

PILGRIM MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry Oct. 9 from 8- 9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. This program is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

ST. JOHN AME CHURCH, 1117 W. Pullen St., will host a drive-thru trunk or treat event for the children of Pine Bluff from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, on the church's parking lot. Hot dogs, candy and treat bags will be provided. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their vehicle trunks. Masks are required, according to a news release. The Rev. Cecil L. Williams Jr. is the pastor.

MT. NEBO MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH at Pine Bluff will host the seventh annual Breast Cancer Awareness Event virtually from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. The community is invited to join the event via Zoom as organizers raise awareness, inspire hope, celebrate the survivors and encourage early detection, according to a news release. This year's theme is "Awareness is Essential in 2021." This event is being presented in memory of Billie Jean "BJ" Jackson.

OZARK MISSION PROJECT (OMP), a non-profit ministry of the United Methodist Church (UMC), will conduct free minor home repairs for people in need in the summer of 2022. Projects include painting, yard work, building wheelchair ramps or making other minor repairs. People who need this assistance should submit an application for the free projects. The deadline to apply is May 1, 2022, according to a news release. The group will be stationed at Pine Bluff at First United Methodist Church and work projects July 18-21. Applications and details can be found at ozarkmissionproject.org.

