Police find meth in cyclist’s jacket

Jacksonville police arrested a man early Thursday who had methamphetamine in his jacket pocket, according to an arrest report.

An officer encountered Terry Johnson, 43, riding a bike with no lights at 12:40 a.m. Thursday on Wilson Street, the report states. The officer stopped Johnson and learned he had an active search waiver on file.

A search located a “white crystal-like substance” in Johnson’s right jacket pocket. Johnson said he had bought the jacket two days before and had not checked the pockets yet, the report states.

The officer arrested Johnson, transported him for processing and Johnson’s court date was set.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

LR police arrest burglary suspect

Little Rock police officers responding to an alarm at a restaurant Thursday morning arrested a man on burglary charges after finding him in the bathroom with the safe key and cash from the business, according to an arrest report.

Antonio Piggee, 33, was in the bathroom of the Senor Tequila Mexican restaurant at 14524 Cantrell Road. At 4:45 a.m. Thursday, police found him with the business’s safe key and money, the report states.

Some of the money had a piece of paper stapled to it with employees’ names on it, the report adds. Piggee was transferred to the Pulaski County jail and no bail was set Thursday evening.