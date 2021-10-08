PREP FOOTBALL: Witherspoon has seen it all in coaching career

FORT SMITH -- Brooks Witherspoon has seen the best high school football players in Arkansas over the course of his 39-year coaching career.

He was also front and center for the passing revolution of the 1990s in the era that has produced some of the most prolific quarterbacks in the state's history.

Tonight, Witherspoon, the defensive line coach at Fort Smith Southside, will add to both accounts when the Mavericks host Fayetteville in 7A-West play.

It also marks the twilight of Witherspoon's coaching career with his retirement at the end of the season. His wife Cara will also retire after a long teaching career at Alma.

"We decided last year," said Witherspoon. "Last year was covid. It was really crappy. I didn't want to retire after that. We never did have our full team. I wanted to end on a year when things were normal.

"Then, right off the bat, covid hit us again. We played Greenwood with only four defensive linemen on the team, and one of them didn't have any varsity experience. We're back pretty much full speed."

Witherspoon's path to coaching was an unlikely one.

He dabbled in tennis at Little Rock Parkview, and that was the only school sport he played. Witherspoon was an outstanding baseball player and played American Legion baseball in Little Rock before the larger high schools in the state revived high school baseball in the 1980s.

In his last American Legion game in the finals of the district tournament late in the summer of 1974, he caught the eye of Arkansas Tech coach Rick Thone.

He went on to become one of the best hitters in Tech history. In 1976, Witherspoon led the nation in hitting at .512, which still stands as a single-season record at Tech, and hit .407 in his career, which is still third all-time for the Wonder Boys.

One of his jobs in work-study was as a statistician for the Arkansas Tech football team and running the yard marker at football games. Another was escorting professional wrestlers down the aisle at Tucker Coliseum for wrestling matches, which was right up Witherspoon's alley.

As a youngster, Witherspoon's dad took him and his brothers to Robinson Auditorium in Little Rock to watch professional wrestling.

"I remember Haystacks Calhoun," said Witherspoon of the 6-4, 601-pound hillbilly from the fictional Morgan's Corner, Arkansas. "He wore those coveralls. He was a huge guy."

His biggest accomplishment at Tech, though, was catching the eye of Cara, a cheerleader at Tech.

Witherspoon credits Cara with getting him focused on his academics.

"I was on the five-year program," Witherspoon said. "I was not a good high school student. I was physically mature but not mentally and socially."

Witherspoon graduated high school when he was 16 because he started school early but had to go to summer school to get his high school diploma.

He also worked at the iconic Minute Man Restaurant in Little Rock the year after graduating.

"I wasn't planning on going to college," Witherspoon said. "Coach Thone saw me and said come on up. They had work-study, and I qualified for the Better Education Opportunity Grant."

The week before he was going to start school at Tech, though, Thone called. They had no record of an ACT for Witherspoon because he'd not taken it.

There was an ACT scheduled for the Saturday before school started on that Monday, and Thone signed him up. He showed up at 7 a.m. with his $25 to take the test.

"It took me five hours to take it," Witherspoon said. "I don't know what I made. I never saw the score. I just penciled in the dots. I probably scored less than a 10."

Slowly, though, Witherspoon, at the urging of Cara, became a good student and earned his degree and later went to the University of Arkansas to earn his master's degree.

He worked as a graduate assistant for UA baseball coach Norm DeBriyn when they happened to meet as they were taking out the trash one night at the same time.

He learned about an opening at James Bowie High School in Simms, Texas, from Billy Bock, who was the football coach at Sylvan Hills while Cara was in high school there and was the coach of the Henderson State baseball team while Witherspoon was playing at Tech.

"I ran into him at a Travelers game at Ray Winder Field," Witherspoon said. "He told me about the opening because they had gotten rid of all of their coaches. Me and Cara were going to get married on August 1, and I told him I was looking for a job."

He also became close friends with Mike McSpadden at Tech. When McSpadden was the basketball coach at Alma, he let Witherspoon know of an opening there. He spent 22 years coaching the Airedales from 1983 to 2005 when he left for Southside to join Jeff Williams' staff.

Witherspoon is only guaranteed five more Friday nights as a coach before his retirement.

"I'm still having fun," Witherspoon said. "I know we haven't won a game, but the kids are playing hard and they're trying especially in the defensive line. There are times it gets frustrating, but it's still fun."