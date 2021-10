The University of Arkansas women’s team extended its winning streak to 10 on Thursday by beating Alabama 3-1 in Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks (10-2, 5-0 SEC) got a goal from Ava Tankersley in the 29th minute, as well as second half goals from Emilee Hauser and Kiley Dulaney, who scored her first career goal.

Arkansas, which won its 100th SEC match, outshot Alabama 17-10.

Arkansas’ next match is at 2 p.m. Central on Sunday at Vanderbilt. It will be televised on SEC Network.