The University of Arkansas baseball team will conclude fall practice with its annual intrasquad best-of-seven series that begins at 3 p.m. today at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

All of the games, which will be seven innings, are open to the public. Admission and parking are free.

Other games scheduled will be at noon Sunday and 3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday. Game 5, if necessary, will be next Friday. Additional games will be scheduled as needed.