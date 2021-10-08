Red River rivalry returns to normal

DALLAS -- This is how the second Saturday of October is supposed to be for No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 21 Texas, even though their Red River rivalry won't be a Big 12 game for too much longer.

The Sooners (5-0, 2-0) and Longhorns (4-1, 2-0) are both nationally ranked with first place in the Big 12 on the line. The stands should be full again, with fans in crimson and burnt orange split at the 50-yard line. The aroma of food from the bustling state fair midway just outside 92,100-seat Cotton Bowl Stadium will waft inside.

"Excited that we get to get back to the Cotton Bowl with a more normal atmosphere. I missed that in the epic clash last year," Sooners Coach Lincoln Riley said. "We say it every year but I think it can't go underappreciated. The best parts of this job [are] to get to coach, play and compete in this game."

When unranked Oklahoma won in four overtimes last October, the crowd was limited to about 24,000 fans, and the State Fair of Texas was shut down for the first time since World War II because of the pandemic. A full house is expected Saturday and the unique atmosphere where the cheering never stops can overwhelm some young players.

"I'm from Arp, Texas, population 900, and you're going to see that many people just riding in on the bus," said Texas senior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who had a career-high 11 tackles with an interception against Oklahoma last year. "I tell (the first-timers) to enjoy it. It's a feeling that not a lot of people get to experience, so enjoy the experience, but when we touch the field, it's time to lock in because we've got a job to do."

Spencer Rattler and the Sooners have a 13-game winning streak that began with that 53-45 victory over the Longhorns. Rattler threw two touchdowns in OT after being on the bench part of the first half because of a poor start.

Texas and Big 12 rushing leader Bijan Robinson have a much shorter but still impressive streak. The Longhorns have scored 160 points while winning three in a row since a loss at Arkansas of the SEC, the league the Sooners and Longhorns will join no later than 2025.

Robinson is getting some Heisman Trophy attention as the nation's second-leading rusher (130.4 yard per game) and with a Big 12-high nine TDs (seven rushing, two receiving). The Sooners have the league's top rushing defense, allowing 79.4 yards per game.

"He jumps off the tape," Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. "You kind of halfway see from afar as you prepare for your opponents and see the games. You hope when you turn on the video, it's going to be hype and not real. But in this particular case, it matches."

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley, right, talks with quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Oct. 2 2021. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, right, congratulates quarterback Casey Thompson (11) after a touchdown pass against Texas Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Spencer Rattler and the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners will take a 13-game winning streak into the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Saturday when they take on the No. 21 Texas Longhorns. (AP/Orlin Wagner)

FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017 file photo, Newcastle quarterback Casey Thompson prepares to sign a letter of intent to play football for the University of Texas in Newcastle , Okla. His father, former University of Oklahoma quarterback Charles Thompson, is at left. Charles Thompson played a key role as a quarterback for Oklahoma teams that beat Texas in 1987 and 1988. He will be cheering for the rival Longhorns on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 when his son, Casey, starts at quarterback for 21st-ranked Texas. (Steve Sisney/The Oklahoman via AP, File)