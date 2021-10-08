Sophomores win powderpuff championship

GENTRY — With the boys cheering them on from the sidelines, the girls took to the gridiron on Sept. 29 at Gentry High School for the annual powderpuff football competition held each year during homecoming week in Gentry.

Up first were the freshman girls versus the junior girls, with the juniors expecting an easy win. But it didn’t work out that way, and the juniors failed to get on the board at all. Instead, Gentry freshman McKenzie Barnes intercepted a junior pass and ran it to the goal line to make it a 6-0 game in favor of the younger class members. And, before the time ran out, the freshmen put another six points on the board for a two-touchdown win.

Things didn’t go much better for the seniors when they faced off against the sophomores. With Rebecca Caswell as the quarterback, the sophomores scored twice and added a two-point conversion as well to defeat the seniors, led by Kyleigh Wheaton, in the 14-6 game.

In game three, the sophomore girls took the powderpuff championship, defeating the freshmen, 14-0.